FJ William Percent Range Crosses Signal

It draws on the main price chart icons indicating clearly the different crosses produced by the William% R oscillator signal as it passes through the overbought, oversold, and intermediate lines.





Allowed customization:

- Position of overbought/oversold lines

- Your prefered icons

- The color of each icon

- Periods to use in William% R





Parameters:

- WilliSignalsOn_Off: It allows you to hide/show the indicator without having to delete / re-add and configure this indicator

- WilliPeriods: Periods to configure the behavior of William% R Oscillator

- OverBoughtLevel: Overbought level, typically at -20.

- OverSoldLevel: Oversold level, typically at -80

- LeaveOverSold: Color of the icon that it is displayed when the indicator signal leaves OverBought area

- DownToUpCrosses50: Color of the icon that it is displayed when the indicator signal crosses from the bottom upwards the -50 line

- EnterOverBought: Color of the icon that it is displayed when the indicator signal crosses to OverBought

- LeaveOverBought: Color of the icon that it is displayed when the indicator signal crosses from OverBought and leaves that area

- UpToDownCrosses50: Icon color that it is displayed when the indicator signal crosses the -50 line from top to bottom

- EnterOverSold: Color of the icon that it is shown when the indicator signal crosses to OverSold area

- LOSWindingCode: (Leave OverSold) icon that it is displayed when the indicator signal leaves OverBought area

- DTUWindingCode: (Down To Up) icon that it is displayed when the indicator signal crosses from the bottom upwards the -50 line

- EOBWindingCode: (Enter OverBought) icon that it is displayed when the indicator signal crosses to OverBought

- LOBWindingCode: (LeaveOverBought) icon that it is displayed when the indicator signal crosses from OverBought and leaves that area

- UTDWindingCode: (UpToDownCrosses50) Icon color that it is displayed when the indicator signal crosses the -50 line from top to bottom

- EOSWindingCode: (EnterOverSold) icon that it is shown when the indicator signal crosses to OverSold area

- IconSize: Size of the icon to use in the graphic window





Where to choose the windings codes: https://docs.mql4.com/constants/objectconstants/wingdings





In the images shown as examples:

- The airplane represents the exits of the overbought zone and oversold

- Arrows pass through the -50 line

- The stars, the entrance of the indicator in the areas of overbought and oversold