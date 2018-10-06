FJ William Percent Range Crosses Signal

It draws on the main price chart icons indicating clearly the different crosses produced by the William% R oscillator signal as it passes through the overbought, oversold, and intermediate lines.


Allowed customization:

- Position of overbought/oversold lines

- Your prefered icons

- The color of each icon

- Periods to use in William% R


Parameters:

- WilliSignalsOn_Off: It allows you to hide/show the indicator without having to delete / re-add and configure this indicator

- WilliPeriods: Periods to configure the behavior of William% R Oscillator

- OverBoughtLevel: Overbought level, typically at -20.

- OverSoldLevel: Oversold level, typically at -80

- LeaveOverSold: Color of the icon that it is displayed when the indicator signal leaves OverBought area

- DownToUpCrosses50: Color of the icon that it is displayed when the indicator signal crosses from the bottom upwards the -50 line

- EnterOverBought: Color of the icon that it is displayed when the indicator signal crosses to OverBought

- LeaveOverBought: Color of the icon that it is displayed when the indicator signal crosses from OverBought and leaves that area

- UpToDownCrosses50: Icon color that it is displayed when the indicator signal crosses the -50 line from top to bottom

- EnterOverSold: Color of the icon that it is shown when the indicator signal crosses to OverSold area

- LOSWindingCode: (Leave OverSold) icon that it is displayed when the indicator signal leaves OverBought area

- DTUWindingCode: (Down To Up) icon that it is displayed when the indicator signal crosses from the bottom upwards the -50 line

- EOBWindingCode: (Enter OverBought) icon that it is displayed when the indicator signal crosses to OverBought

- LOBWindingCode: (LeaveOverBought) icon that it is displayed when the indicator signal crosses from OverBought and leaves that area

- UTDWindingCode: (UpToDownCrosses50) Icon color that it is displayed when the indicator signal crosses the -50 line from top to bottom

- EOSWindingCode: (EnterOverSold) icon that it is shown when the indicator signal crosses to OverSold area

- IconSize: Size of the icon to use in the graphic window


Where to choose the windings codes: https://docs.mql4.com/constants/objectconstants/wingdings


In the images shown as examples:

- The airplane represents the exits of the overbought zone and oversold

- Arrows pass through the -50 line

- The stars, the entrance of the indicator in the areas of overbought and oversold

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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FJ Stochastic Alerts
Francisco Jesus Cortes Hidalgo
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This indicator is intended to solve all kind of lines K and D crosses to generate different alerts when needed, and multicolored K line. Features You can define an Stochastic as you could do on MetaTrader native Stochastic indicator, all the parameters are copied to get it. You can show all the K and D lines crosses You can select from all the K and D crosses only those that accomplish a minimum angle to filter crosses that aren't made with enough strength You can generate alerts when Oversold
FJ Price Levels From CSV
Francisco Jesus Cortes Hidalgo
Indicators
This indicator allows you to load different prices, price lines, from file. You can easily import the same information between all your windows, without the worry of replicating the same information window to window. In addition, up to 6 different groups are allowed to be able to configure their visualization in a different way and the possibility of activating or not visually each group, at your convenience. Configuration, indicator variables: -IndicatorON_OFF: Allows you to enable or disab
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