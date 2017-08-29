Cybernetics EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor. That is a medium-term trend follower.





Our EA has been created to work confidentially. So, it can close orders with actual account currency value at profit or loss. Also works with stop loss. The EA's strategy has been improved to make reasonable and low-medium risk profit. But, you can also increase your risk, although we do not recommend doing that.





The EA's logic is little bit complicated. However, easy to use. Most of settings are set by the EA automatically when you change timeframe. The EA opens trades when these events occur:





The EA searches a medium trend. The EA looks for some price action patterns at pullback. When the EA finds a good price action, it confirms that with the indicator. The EA opens a trade with or without take profit. If the first trade is at loss and you have not set "Max Orders" to 1, the EA waits for new trade opportunities at that symbol. If you did set Min Distance, the EA will not open any trade until that value, even if the EA finds a good trading opportunity. When the EA finds a good trade and reaches that Min Distance value, the EA opens a second trade. The EA will renew this process until Max Orders value or Profit To Close value are reached. The EA always monitors profit and loss each tick. If profit or loss reaches that value, the EA closes all that symbol's order(s). But, we do not recommend setting small values for Loss To Close, because the EA's best feature is loss recovery system.





Requirements



TimeFrame: M15

M15 Symbols: AUDCHF, AUDUSD, CHFJPY, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY

AUDCHF, AUDUSD, CHFJPY, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY Digits: Any

Any Broker: ECN or any

ECN or any Server: VPS with low ping to your broker server

VPS with low ping to your broker server Balance&Lot: $1000 for 0.01 Lot. If Risk (1%) 0.01, that'll open 0.01 lot at Server Min Lot 0.01 with $1000 Balance. If Server Min Lot is 0.10, Balance must be 10k. Try at the strategy tester first!





Parametres



General Settings