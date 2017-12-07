Wildcat EURJPY
- Experts
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Burcak SengezerForex Market Analyst, Chartist, Senior Programmer of MQL4-5, C++, C#, PHP, SQL, HTML5, CSS3, XML, Javascript...
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 7 December 2017
- Activations: 5
Wildcat EURJPY is a high level scalper at safe norms. Easy to use, proved strategy many years and just focused on EURJPY. This EA uses some calculated price and time actions with indicators confirmations.
Advantages
- NO Grid, Martingale, Averaging and high risk strategies.
- The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing.
- Dropdown style Money Management can be set easily. Also, fixed lot size available.
- No complicated settings. Default settings are enough.
- This EA only works with the EURJPY currency pair and the H1 timeframe. Does not need time for multicurrency tests, installation, settings, controls, tracking.
Requirements
- TimeFrame: H1
- Symbol: EURJPY
- Digits: Any.
- Broker: ECN or any.
- Server: VPS.
- Balance: Min $500.
Parametres
- Take Profit (Pips): Take Profit. If you want, you can set 0 value, because Trailing SL will track orders.
- Stop Loss (Pips): Recommended to use SL always.
- Trailing Stop Loss (if 0 then OFF): Trailing Stop will start to trail the price on this pip level. If 0, disabled.
- Trailing Distance to Price (Pips): Trailing Stop and price distance as pips.
- Money Management: Money Management is calculated by FREE MARGIN. That will open dynamic lot size automatically.
- Fixed Lot Size: If Money Management set to Fixed Lot Size, the EA will open fixed lot size order.
- Max Spread (If 0 then OFF): Maximum allowed spread.
- Show Info Panel: YES/NO. The EA will show some details about EA, trades, server and symbol on the left.
- Magic Number: Unique magic number for EA's trades.
- Order Comment: Special comment for orders.
NOTE: If you don't set H1 timeframe and attach the EA into EURJPY chart, the EA will not work. You will also take an alert!