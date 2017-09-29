Multi Currency True Strength

Are you a day/week/month trader, or even a quick scalper? MCTS will show you the best trending currencies to trade on any timeframe.

By using a unique algorithm MCTS measures the strengths of individual currencies and then combines them into pairs to show you the best pairs to trade.

Monitor all 8 major currencies and all 28 pairs.

Monitors the strengths of the following currencies: EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF, CAD.

Measure the true strength of a currency on any timeframe.

Know which currency is trending up or down.





Technical

This indicator shows multiple individual currency strengths as measured against all the other currencies from a starting point which is the timeframe. It measures the price movements of the applied chart currency pair comparing the base and counter currency occurring in all the other base/counter currencies and shows the strength movements.

The strength of the currency is measured from a starting point (timeframe) until the next staring point (timeframe).





Features

single or all currencies graph

change timeframe

histogram function on single currency pair

automatic highlight of currency on currency chart

automatic sorting of best up trending currency pairs with spread

automatic sorting of best down trending currency pairs with spread

easily change displayed currency pairs by clicking on the indicator

meter sidebar showing the values of each of the 8 majors





Inputs