Bears Bulls Power Histograms
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.15
- Activations: 5
This indicator works on any financial instruments and time periods.
The indicator contains only one parameter: nBars - number of bars for histogram's value calculation.
If a Green pole rises from a Red pole above the zero line then a Long position may be opened.
If a Red pole rises from a Green pole under the zero line then a Short position may be opened.
The height of the each pole represents the Power of an Up/Down movement.
The transition from Red to Green (and vice versa) shows change of trend!
Input Parameters:
- nBars - number of bars for histogram's value calculation.