Bears Bulls Power Histograms

This indicator works on any financial instruments and time periods.

The indicator contains only one parameter: nBars - number of bars for histogram's value calculation.

If a Green pole rises from a Red pole above the zero line then a Long position may be opened.

If a Red pole rises from a Green pole under the zero line then a Short position may be opened.

The height of the each pole represents the Power of an Up/Down movement.

The transition from Red to Green (and vice versa) shows change of trend!

Input Parameters: