Trading Machine
- Experts
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- Version: 11.5
- Activations: 5
Trading Machine is an Expert Advisor (Robot) for any financial instrument on the MetaTrader 4 platform.
All input parameters are optimized for EURUSD M1. Of course, you are able to optimize these parameters for any currency pairs and timeframe.
The main input parameters are A, B, C, D, and E, which can be any positive numbers. These are input parameters (weight coefficients) of the one layer neural network. The EA checks for a new trend and opens a position accordingly.
If a trend changes its direction to the opposite side, the EA closes an opened position (CloseBySignal = true) and opens a new opposite position.
If CloseBySignal = false, then the EA can close an opened position if a profit >= CloseWithProfit value.
An opened position can be closed by Take Profit (TP) or Stop Loss (SL).
This EA has a money management system (UseMM = true). In this case, it will calculate a percentage (input parameter PercentMM) as AccountFreeMargin function.
Inputs
- A = 206 - first weight coefficient of the neural network. Best in the range from 190 to 210
- B = 3 - second weight coefficient of the neural network. Best in the range from 1 to 10
- C = 6 - third weight coefficient of the neural network. Best in the range from 1 to 10
- D = 6 - fourth weight coefficient of the neural network. Best in the range from 1 to 10
- E = 98 - fifth weight coefficient of the neural network. Best in the range from 89 to 99
- CloseBySignal = false - if TRUE, then the EA closes an opened position by the beginning of the opposite trend
- CloseWithProfit = 100 - EA closes an opened position when Order Profit >= $100 (or whatever number you will put in CloseWithProfit).
- TP = 120 - digital value of the Take Profit for all long positions
- SL = 100 - digital value of the Stop Loss for all short positions
- UseMM = false - if TRUE, then the money management system calculates the size of the lot
- PercentMM = 8 - if UseMM = true, then the EA calculates a percentage from AccountFreeMargin as a Lot Size
- Lots = 0.01 - a Lot Size value if UseMM = false
- TrailingStop = 27 - digital value of the trailing stop
- MagicNum = 302010 - unique magic number for all positions from this robot