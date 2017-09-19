Trading Machine is an Expert Advisor (Robot) for any financial instrument on the MetaTrader 4 platform.

All input parameters are optimized for EURUSD M1. Of course, you are able to optimize these parameters for any currency pairs and timeframe.

The main input parameters are A, B, C, D, and E, which can be any positive numbers. These are input parameters (weight coefficients) of the one layer neural network. The EA checks for a new trend and opens a position accordingly.

If a trend changes its direction to the opposite side, the EA closes an opened position (CloseBySignal = true) and opens a new opposite position.

If CloseBySignal = false, then the EA can close an opened position if a profit >= CloseWithProfit value.

An opened position can be closed by Take Profit (TP) or Stop Loss (SL).

This EA has a money management system (UseMM = true). In this case, it will calculate a percentage (input parameter PercentMM) as AccountFreeMargin function.





Inputs