MASi Wave

4.63

This is an implementation of the market cycle indicator described by Raghee Horner in the book "Forex Trading for Maximum Profit".

The current state of the market can be determined by analyzing the inclination angle of the exponential moving average (EMA) running on a period of 34 bars. If the EMA inclination is defined as the direction of the hour hand on the dial from 12 to 2 hours, then an uptrend is considered to be present; from 2 to 4 hours, the market consolidates; from 4 to 6 hours, a downtrend is considered to be present.

The indicator highlights the corresponding bars:

  • Green bars represent the presence of an uptrend, which appears when a bar closes above ЕМА 34 (High);
  • Blue bars represent the price consolidation, which appears when a bar closes within ЕМА 34 (High) and ЕМА 34 (Low);
  • Red bars represent the presence of a downtrend, which appears when a bar closes above ЕМА 34 (Low).

Signals are confirmed when three candles of the same color appear.


Parameters

  • EMA - period of the indicator's moving average
  • Moving average lines - display the moving averages
    • Enable
    • Disable
  • Prices flags - display the price at the wave boundaries
    • Disable
    • Enable
Reviews 14
vgs1
71
vgs1 2025.03.28 19:32 
 

отлчно!

Martin Brown
823
Martin Brown 2022.09.21 18:43 
 

Brilliant.

intan08
1388
intan08 2021.11.22 18:30 
 

Great, thanks.

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vgs1
71
vgs1 2025.03.28 19:32 
 

отлчно!

nunovski
283
nunovski 2025.01.19 22:39 
 

not clear In the end I will not use it

Atmos23
24
Atmos23 2022.10.22 09:07 
 

Indicador muy útil. Gracias.

Martin Brown
823
Martin Brown 2022.09.21 18:43 
 

Brilliant.

DREECKOVICH
64
DREECKOVICH 2022.07.06 08:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

intan08
1388
intan08 2021.11.22 18:30 
 

Great, thanks.

Raakesh Dheer
332
Raakesh Dheer 2021.06.30 08:13 
 

Nice

karnach-dmitriy
25
karnach-dmitriy 2021.03.03 03:33 
 

Super

Ray
402
Ray 2020.11.15 14:24 
 

Good. I give a 6 star if build in alerts

Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2020.09.24 10:03 
 

good job

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.17 06:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2018.01.11 11:41 
 

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Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.07.22 19:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gary Johnson
506
Gary Johnson 2017.06.12 17:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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