MASi MACD Histogram

This oscillator has become one of the main tools of most professional traders.

The indicator includes a classical MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) line, a signal line, as well as a MACD histogram.

Exponential moving averages are used in the calculation.

The indicator also provides the ability to enable signals on identification of divergences between the price graph and the indicator. Divergences are identified using three patterns: classic, hidden and extended divergences.





Indicator Parameters

Fast EMA Period - period of the fast exponential moving average

- period of the fast exponential moving average Slow EMA Period - period of the slow exponential moving average

- period of the slow exponential moving average Signal SMA Period - period of the signal exponential moving average

- period of the signal exponential moving average MACD line - enable the display of the MACD line

- enable the display of the MACD line Signal line - enable the display of the signal line





Divergence parameters