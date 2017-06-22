MASi Impulse System Histogram
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.3
The implementation of the impulse system described by Dr. Alexander Elder.
The indicator generates signals according to the following pattern:
- Moving average and MACD histogram increase - green bar, it is forbidden to sell;
- Moving average and MACD histogram have different directions - gray (or empty) bar, the ban is removed;
- Moving average and MACD histogram decrease - red bar, it is forbidden to buy.
Indicator Parameters
- EMA - period of the indicator's moving average
- MACD Fast - period of the fast moving average of the MACD indicator
- MACD Slow - period of the slow moving average of the MACD indicator
- MACD Signal - period of the signal moving average of the MACD indicator
- Neutral Signal - enable/disable the display of the neutral signal
very nice indicator. Thanks!