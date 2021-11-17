Elder SafeZone Long Entries
- Indicators
- Financial Trading Seminars Inc.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 5
One of the key rules in trading is never move your stops in such a way that your risk increases. Our stop sequence shows the automatic tightening of stops. They appear as a series of decreasing risk points until the trade is eventually stopped out.
The problem is that if you enter a trade at any other point than the initial dot of the sequence, you may be placing the stop too close. Stop-entry plots show you the initial value for the stop for each bar. You can use them when you put on a trade, and increase the value each day until you eventually hit a stop.
Remember that you may never change a stop so that it would increase your risk.
Parameters
- Factor (3) – This is the factor for multiplying the average market noise. You may use fractions – this does not need to be an integer.
- ATR_Days (22) – Number of days for computing the average market noise.
- Wingding_Symbol (159) – Symbol to be displayed.