Elder MACD Combo

MACD Histogram tracks the difference between the MACD line and the Signal line (which is the exponential moving average of the first line). For better visibility, when plotting the lines and the histogram in the same window, we scale up the histogram by a factor of 2. Furthermore, we use two separate plots for the histogram, which allows us to color-code the bars for upticks and downticks.

The MACD Combo overlays MACD lines on MACD Histogram. Putting both plots in the same window enables you to change both with a single parameter change.

Parameters: