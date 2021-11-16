Elder-Ray is made of both Bulls Power and Bears Power as described in "Come into my Trading Room" book. It is tracking the relative power of bulls and bears by measuring how far the high and the low of each bar get away from the average price.

Elder-ray is an indicator developed by Dr. Elder and named for its similarity to x-rays. It shows the structure of bullish and bearish power below the surface of the markets. Elder-ray combines a trendfollowing moving average with two oscillators to show when to enter and exit long or short positions.

Parameters: