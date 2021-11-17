Elder Impulse System

The Impulse System was first described in "Come into my Trading Room" book. It uses the direction of both the MACD-Histogram and an exponential moving average (EMA) of price to define an impulse. The rule is never to trade against the impulse.

Its color code gives you several signals:

When both the EMA and MACD-Histogram are rising, the Impulse system colors the bar color is green (no shorting permitted).

When both the EMA and MACD-Histogram are falling, the Impulse system colors the bar color is red(no buying permitted).

When the EMA and MACD-Histogram are pointing in different directions, the Impulse system colors the bar color is cyan (you may go long or short).

Parameters: