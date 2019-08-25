Positive pips

1
+Pips is a simple indicator which was design with FIVE trading confirmations in mind that works on all pairs and time frame. It's great for scalping, as it is a powerful indicator on its own. This indicator can be used by any type of trader(new or experience). The choice of sending notification to your mobile device and sounding alerts is up to the user as this is an optional setting. This is all you need no more cluster to your charts. If high probability and low risk trades, that alerts and send notifcation, is what you looking for " Positive pips is for you...."
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Vladimir Gerasymchuk
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Vladimir Gerasymchuk 2022.10.14 22:09 
 

Works only in strong trends and only for H1,other timeframes was unsuccesful

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