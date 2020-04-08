CounterBalance

This indicator can determine the current direction of the market and the most probable future direction on the basis of its own algorithms which only analyze the price action. The indicator calculates and displays current buy/sell levels, as well as required buy/sell levels for a balanced movement. The indicator generates buy/sell signals. These signals can be filtered both manual and automatically, and you can also enable both filters.


Features

  • fast, convenient, easy
  • working wherever possible (there is no limit on the trading instruments and timeframes)
  • not lagging, not redrawn


Input parameters

  • Period - the main parameter, the number of bars/candlesticks for calculating the levels, the trend. (Minimum value is 2)
  • Shift icon vertically in points - vertical shift of the arrow from the high/low price in points
  • the number of points for the signals - the size of the manual filter in points. (Minimum value is 0). Set the values ​​in accordance with an allowable market noise in the current time frame (1,2,3, ...) (for five-digit quotes 1,2,3, ... 10,11,12, ...)
  • arrow - the type of arrows
  • additional signal filter (on/off) - enable/disable the automatic filter of signals
  • the number of points to filter - the size of the automatic filter in points. (Minimum value is 1).
If you have any questions concerning the product, please feel free to write a comment.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Three moving averages with three timeframes and High/Low levels on one chart, individual period parameter for each of them. The indicator helps to determine the values of moving averages on the current, the next smaller and the next higher timeframes. The filtered vales are displayed in the top right corner of the chart according to the logic of traffic lights. If a buy or sell sign is green, then a long or short position can be opened in the specified timeframe. If the sign is red, it is time t
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Indicators
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