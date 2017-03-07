Reliable Step

5

It would be good to always be aware of the "struggle" between buyers and sellers. Then it would be much easier to determine the best direction to go in order not to lose out. This indicator offers an original solution to this problem: the supply and demand values are compared with the High and Low prices for the selected period, thus trying to determine the market movement towards the stronger side without ignoring the strength of the opposite side. All this is displayed in a separate window using the four indicators. Blue histogram shows the strength of the uptrend, red - downtrend. The first line shows the market movement, and the second green line shows the resistance level, exceeding which is a sign of change in market direction.


How to use the indicator?

  1. First, it is necessary to understand how to determine the best time for entering: this is when the lines intersect. Sell signal: when the trend line crosses the resistance line downwards, and the greater the line values at the moment of intersection, the stronger the signal. Buy signal: when an opposite intersection occurs, it is stronger when the line values are below zero. The only way filter to reduce the false or short-term signals is to choose a large period value for the indicator.
  2. Second, it is necessary to understand when to exit the market or to secure profit: this is when the histogram does not exceed the trend line (blue histogram for an uptrend, red histogram for a downtrend).
  3. Now you can wait for a reversal. Reversal signal: when the resistance line is exceeded by the histogram (red histogram in an uptrend, blue histogram in a downtrend).


Input Parameter

  • period - the number of bars for indicator calculations. (Minimum value is 2).
The indicator lines are not smoothed, not redrawn, the line values are not averaged. This allows the indicator not to be delayed, and when a change in direction occurs, there is no need to wait for multiple candles to form in order to receive a signal. (The first screenshot shows a reverse crossing occurring right away). This can be useful for scalping or for exiting an unstable market to avoid further losses.


To summarize

  • blue histogram - "the power of buyers",
  • red bar chart - "the power of sellers",
  • trend line - "the tendency of the market",
  • resistance line - "level of market resistance power".

For a successful trading with the indicator, select a large period and analyze all four indications.

Successful profits to you!

Reviews 2
Peter Maggen
4439
Peter Maggen 2021.11.02 18:35 
 

It's a great tool. Is perfect for evaluating strenght of buyers and sellers. I use it for scalping. For more confident entry and exit. Congrats!

dcherry
1456
dcherry 2017.12.22 14:54 
 

ONE OF THE BEST INDICATORS ON THE MARKET

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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Three moving averages with three timeframes and High/Low levels on one chart, individual period parameter for each of them. The indicator helps to determine the values of moving averages on the current, the next smaller and the next higher timeframes. The filtered vales are displayed in the top right corner of the chart according to the logic of traffic lights. If a buy or sell sign is green, then a long or short position can be opened in the specified timeframe. If the sign is red, it is time t
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The oscillator shows trend direction using its own algorithm, which is based on calculating price values ​​by analyzing prices of separate currencies (original valuation of currencies). The histogram shows the average value of physical price change over the selected period. When the histogram has a positive value, the trend is rising, if negative - the trend id falling. The indicator uses standard RSI to determine the current market direction on a selected period as follows: the default value of
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This indicator is designed for trend trading and it helps in determining the best entry points. To identify the points, it is necessary to follow the signal line. Once the line crosses the zero level upwards - buy, and when it crosses downwards - sell. In addition to the signal line, the indicator also displays the so-called market "mood" in real time in the form of a histogram. The indicator works on all timeframes and with all instruments. The indicator operation required the Moving Average in
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Gevorg Hakobyan
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This indicator can determine the current direction of the market and the most probable future direction on the basis of its own algorithms which only analyze the price action. The indicator calculates and displays current buy/sell levels, as well as required buy/sell levels for a balanced movement. The indicator generates buy/sell signals. These signals can be filtered both manual and automatically, and you can also enable both filters. Features fast, convenient, easy working wherever possible
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Peter Maggen
4439
Peter Maggen 2021.11.02 18:35 
 

It's a great tool. Is perfect for evaluating strenght of buyers and sellers. I use it for scalping. For more confident entry and exit. Congrats!

dcherry
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dcherry 2017.12.22 14:54 
 

ONE OF THE BEST INDICATORS ON THE MARKET

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