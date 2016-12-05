Time IV Full

The new product Time IV (2013) is an updated version of Time III introduced earlier in the Market.

The indicator displays the work time of world marketplaces in a separate window in a convenient way.

The indicator is based on the TIME II (VBO) indicator rewritten in MQL5 from a scratch. The new version Time IV is a higher quality level product. Comparing to Time III it consumes less resources and has optimized code.

The indicator works on Н1 and lower timeframes.


Adjustable parameters of the indicator:
  1. Standard time zone of broker - broker time in the UTC+ format.
  2. Style of drawing - drawing style:
    • Rectangles and intervals - rectangles and intervals.
    • Rectangles only - rectangles only.
    • Intervals only - intervals only.
    • Don't draw - no drawing.
  3. Type of line intervals - type of the lines that display the beginning and the end of sessions:
    • Whole window - throughout the whole window.
    • Indicator only - on the indicator only.
    • Don't draw - no drawing.
  4. Grid - gird:
    • On - display.
    • Off - hide.
  5. Extending drawing - extended graphics:
    • On - enabled. Drawing in advance, can decrease the performance on slow computers but the graphics becomes smoother.
    • Off - disabled. Drawing in the visible part of a chart, maximum performance but displaying lags when scrolling (for a split second).
  6. Font name - font for displaying the session names.
  7. Font size - font size. This size affects the height of the indicators.
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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cobar53
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cobar53 2020.02.07 12:50 
 

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