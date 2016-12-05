Time IV Full

The new product Time IV (2013) is an updated version of Time III introduced earlier in the Market.

The indicator displays the work time of world marketplaces in a separate window in a convenient way.

The indicator is based on the TIME II (VBO) indicator rewritten in MQL5 from a scratch. The new version Time IV is a higher quality level product. Comparing to Time III it consumes less resources and has optimized code.

The indicator works on Н1 and lower timeframes.



