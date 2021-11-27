SignalFinder MA
- Indicators
- Dmitriy Parfenovich
- Version: 1.44
- Updated: 27 November 2021
- Activations: 5
SignalFinderMA - is a multicurrency indicator displaying trend direction for several currency pairs and time frames on a single chart. Trend calculation is based on Moving Average.
Main Features:
- The indicator is installed on a single chart.
- The trend is defined at the last complete bar.
- Intuitive and simple interface.
Input Parameters:
- Symbols - currency pairs.
- TimeFrames - time periods (time frames).
- MA Period - period of the moving average.
- MA Shift - shift of the moving average.
- MA Method - method of smoothing of the moving average.
- MA Applied Price - price for calculating the moving average.
Currency pairs and time frames are separated by comma in the list.
If a currency pair or a time frame does not exist or is mistyped, it is marked in crimson in the table.
Indicator Signals:
- Blue arrow up - there is a bullish trend on the last closed candlestick.
- Red arrow down - there is a bearish trend on the last closed candlestick.
- Gray dot - no trend.
- Yellow dot - loading history.