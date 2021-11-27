SignalFinder MA

SignalFinderMA - is a multicurrency indicator displaying trend direction for several currency pairs and time frames on a single chart. Trend calculation is based on Moving Average.

Main Features:

The indicator is installed on a single chart.

The trend is defined at the last complete bar.

Intuitive and simple interface.

Input Parameters:

Symbols - currency pairs.

TimeFrames - time periods (time frames).

MA Period - period of the moving average.

MA Shift - shift of the moving average.

MA Method - method of smoothing of the moving average.

MA Applied Price - price for calculating the moving average.

Currency pairs and time frames are separated by comma in the list.

If a currency pair or a time frame does not exist or is mistyped, it is marked in crimson in the table.

Indicator Signals: