SignalFinder

SignalFinder is a multicurrency indicator displaying trend direction for several currency pairs and time frames on a single chart.

Main Features:

  • The indicator is installed on a single chart.
  • The trend is defined at the last complete bar.
  • Intuitive and simple interface.

Input Parameters:

  • Symbols - currency pairs.
  • TimeFrames - time periods (time frames).

Currency pairs and time frames are separated by comma in the list.

If a currency pair or a time frame does not exist or is mistyped, it is marked in crimson in the table.

Indicator Signals:

  • blue up arrow - the last complete candlestick is a bullish one.
  • red down arrow - the last complete candlestick is a bearish one.
  • gray dot - open price is equal to close one of the last complete bar.
