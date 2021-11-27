SignalFinder
- Indicators
- Dmitriy Parfenovich
- Version: 1.52
- Updated: 27 November 2021
- Activations: 5
SignalFinder is a multicurrency indicator displaying trend direction for several currency pairs and time frames on a single chart.
Main Features:
- The indicator is installed on a single chart.
- The trend is defined at the last complete bar.
- Intuitive and simple interface.
Input Parameters:
- Symbols - currency pairs.
- TimeFrames - time periods (time frames).
Currency pairs and time frames are separated by comma in the list.
If a currency pair or a time frame does not exist or is mistyped, it is marked in crimson in the table.
Indicator Signals:
- blue up arrow - the last complete candlestick is a bullish one.
- red down arrow - the last complete candlestick is a bearish one.
- gray dot - open price is equal to close one of the last complete bar.