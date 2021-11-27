SignalFinder One Timeframe is a multicurrency indicator similar to SignalFinder. On a single chart it displays trend direction on the currently select timeframe of several currency pairs. The trend direction is displayed on specified bars.

Main Features:

The indicator is installed on a single chart.

The trend is detected on a selected bar.

This version is optimized to decrease the resource consumption.

Intuitive and simple interface.

Input Parameters:

Symbols - currency pairs (duplicates are deleted).

Bars - numbers of bars to detect trends (duplicates are deleted).

Ranking - enable/disable ranking.

Ranking is sorting currency pairs on the basis of the stability of a signal. Calculation in a row is done from right to left.

Currency pairs and time frames are separated by comma in the list. If a currency pairs or a timeframe does not exist or specified incorrectly, it will be highlighted with a crimson color in the table.

The maximum bar number is 99. Values of bars with greater numbers are not displayed in the table.

Indicator Signals: