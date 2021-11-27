SignalFinder One Timeframe
- Indicators
- Dmitriy Parfenovich
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 27 November 2021
- Activations: 5
SignalFinder One Timeframe is a multicurrency indicator similar to SignalFinder. On a single chart it displays trend direction on the currently select timeframe of several currency pairs. The trend direction is displayed on specified bars.
Main Features:
- The indicator is installed on a single chart.
- The trend is detected on a selected bar.
- This version is optimized to decrease the resource consumption.
- Intuitive and simple interface.
Input Parameters:
- Symbols - currency pairs (duplicates are deleted).
- Bars - numbers of bars to detect trends (duplicates are deleted).
- Ranking - enable/disable ranking.
Ranking is sorting currency pairs on the basis of the stability of a signal. Calculation in a row is done from right to left.
Currency pairs and time frames are separated by comma in the list. If a currency pairs or a timeframe does not exist or specified incorrectly, it will be highlighted with a crimson color in the table.
The maximum bar number is 99. Values of bars with greater numbers are not displayed in the table.
Indicator Signals:
- Blue arrow up - the specified candlestick is bullish.
- Red arrow down - the specified candlestick is bearish.
- Gray dot - the open price is equal to the close price of the specified bar.
- Yellow dot - loading history.