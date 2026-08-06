Omega Matrix Pro

Omega Matrix Pro

Advanced Multi-Indicator Confirmation System for MetaTrader 5

Omega Matrix Pro is a professional MT5 indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities by combining confirmations from multiple technical indicators into a single intelligent decision.

Instead of relying on one indicator, Omega Matrix Pro analyzes market conditions using a complete confirmation matrix, providing a clear visual dashboard, entry arrows, confidence score, and instant notifications.

Key Features

✔ Multi-indicator confirmation engine

✔ Intelligent BUY & SELL signal generation

✔ Real-time Matrix Dashboard

✔ Confidence percentage for every signal

✔ Confirmation counter

✔ Entry arrows directly on the chart

✔ Historical signal display

✔ Non-repainting mode (Closed Candle)

✔ Current Candle mode (optional)

✔ Push notifications to mobile

✔ Popup alerts

✔ Email notifications

✔ Sound alerts

✔ Fully customizable colors

✔ Adjustable indicator weights

✔ Adjustable confirmation requirements

✔ Lightweight and optimized for MT5

Included Indicators

Omega Matrix Pro combines the following indicators into one confirmation system:

  • Average Directional Movement Index (ADX)
  • Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
  • Classic Heiken Ashi
  • Moving Average
  • MACD
  • Relative Vigor Index (RVI)
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI)
  • Parabolic SAR
  • Stochastic Oscillator
  • Williams' Percent Range

Smart Signal System

Every signal is evaluated using multiple confirmation rules before a BUY or SELL arrow is displayed.

The indicator provides:

  • BUY confirmations
  • SELL confirmations
  • Neutral confirmations
  • Confidence percentage
  • Final signal direction
  • Signal strength rating

This helps traders quickly understand the quality of every trading opportunity.

Dashboard

The integrated dashboard displays:

  • Current market direction
  • Individual indicator status
  • BUY confirmations
  • SELL confirmations
  • Neutral indicators
  • Overall confidence
  • Final signal
  • Signal strength

Everything is presented in a clean and easy-to-read layout.

Alerts

Receive instant notifications whenever a new confirmed signal appears.

Supported alert types:

  • Popup Alert
  • Push Notification
  • Email Alert
  • Sound Alert

Alerts can be enabled or disabled individually.

Customization

Omega Matrix Pro offers extensive customization options:

  • Enable or disable any indicator
  • Set confirmation requirements
  • Adjust indicator weights
  • Customize dashboard colors
  • Customize arrow colors
  • Change signal text
  • Control historical arrows
  • Configure alert preferences

Designed For

  • Trend Traders
  • Swing Traders
  • Day Traders
  • Scalpers
  • Multi-timeframe analysis

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5
  • Any broker
  • Any symbol
  • Forex
  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Indices
  • Commodities
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • CFDs

Important Note

Omega Matrix Pro is an analytical trading tool designed to assist decision-making. No indicator can guarantee profitable trades. Always apply proper risk management and test your strategy on a demo account before trading live.


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