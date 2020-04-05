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" Before backtesting, select the 15-minute" timeframe; this is very important.

Matrix Gold MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on 15M. Built with advanced trading algorithms, it analyzes market conditions in real time to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management.

Developed for traders who value precision, consistency, and automation, Matrix Gold MT5 combines intelligent market analysis with fast execution to deliver reliable trading performance.

Key Features

High-Precision Trading Algorithm

Advanced Market Analysis















Fast Trade Execution

Intelligent Risk Management

Low Drawdown Strategy

Scalping Optimized

Fully Automated 24/7 Trading

Optimized for XAUUSD

Fully Compatible with MetaTrader 5

Suitable for Both Small and Large Trading Accounts

Why Choose Matrix Gold MT5?

Matrix Gold MT5 is engineered to focus on quality over quantity. Instead of entering every market movement, it filters trading opportunities to target high-quality setups while maintaining disciplined capital management. The result is a balanced trading approach designed for long-term consistency.

Tagline

Matrix Gold MT5

Precision. Performance. Profit.

Account Balance Recommended Risk Lot Size Recommended Account Type $100 – $500 Low 0.01 Cent Account $500 – $1,000 Low 0.02 Standard Account $1,000 – $2,500 Low 0.03 – 0.05 Standard Account $2,500 – $5,000 Medium 0.05 – 0.10 Standard Account $5,000 – $10,000 Medium 0.10 – 0.20 Standard Account $10,000 – $25,000 Medium 0.20 – 0.50 ECN Account $25,000+ Conservative 0.50+ ECN / Raw Spread Account

Risk Levels

Low: Designed for maximum capital protection and steady long-term growth.

Medium: Balanced between growth and risk.

Conservative: Focused on preserving capital while maintaining consistent performance.

Recommended Broker Conditions

MetaTrader 5

ECN or Raw Spread Account

Low Spread

Fast Execution

Minimum Leverage 1:100

XAUUSD Enabled

Disclaimer: Lot sizes are recommendations only. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Running MATRIX GOLD MT5 is quick and easy. Simply follow the steps below to install the Expert Advisor correctly and prepare it for automatic trading.

Step 1 – Open MetaTrader 5

Launch the MetaTrader 5 platform and log in to your trading account.

Step 2 – Open the Gold Chart

From the Market Watch window, locate the Gold trading symbol provided by your broker (such as XAUUSD), then open a new chart.

Step 3 – Select the Correct Timeframe

Set the chart timeframe to M15 (15 Minutes).

MATRIX GOLD has been optimized to operate on this timeframe for the best trading performance.

Step 4 – Open the Navigator

Press Ctrl + N or click View → Navigator to display the Navigator panel.

Step 5 – Attach the Expert Advisor

Under Expert Advisors, locate MATRIX GOLD.

Drag and drop the EA onto the Gold (XAUUSD) chart.

Step 6 – Configure the EA

When the settings window appears:

Enable Allow Algo Trading .

Leave the default input settings unless you want to customize them.

Click OK.

Step 7 – Enable AutoTrading

Click the AutoTrading button at the top of MetaTrader 5 until it turns green.

Once enabled, MATRIX GOLD will begin monitoring the market automatically and execute trades whenever all strategy conditions are met.

You're Ready!

MATRIX GOLD is now successfully installed and ready to trade automatically on the XAUUSD M15 chart.