Apex Scalper MT5

Apex Scalper MT5 is a professional breakout trading Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD, built to capture high-probability market movements with precision and speed.

Using an intelligent dual pending order strategy, the EA automatically places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to trade explosive price breakouts.

Advanced Bollinger Bands and ATR filters help identify optimal market conditions while avoiding low-quality trading setups.

A built-in trading session filter allows the EA to operate only during your preferred market hours for improved efficiency.

The intelligent pending order management system automatically removes the opposite order after a confirmed breakout, reducing unnecessary market exposure.

A configurable multi-level Break Even system progressively locks in profits as the trade moves in your favor.

An optional Trailing Stop feature helps maximize winning trades while protecting accumulated gains.

Comprehensive risk management includes Stop Loss, Take Profit, lot size validation, margin verification, and broker Stop Level protection.

The EA is fully compatible with both 4-digit and 5-digit brokers and supports all MT5-compatible symbols.

Optimized execution ensures fast order processing with reliable trade management under various market conditions.

Every trade is managed using a dedicated Magic Number, allowing seamless operation alongside other Expert Advisors.

Designed with stability, accuracy, and automation in mind, Apex Scalper MT5 minimizes manual intervention while maintaining full control over trading parameters.

The system is highly customizable, making it suitable for both conservative and aggressive trading styles.

Whether trading Forex, Gold, or other supported instruments, Apex Scalper MT5 is engineered to detect momentum and react instantly to breakout opportunities.

Apex Scalper MT5 delivers smart automation, advanced risk control, and professional breakout trading in one powerful Expert Advisor.

If you like it Apex Scalper, I would be happy if you left a review to encourage me to develop more efficient free bots.
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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