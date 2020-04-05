Vixion King MT5
- Experts
-
Imam Nasrudin.:MQL ALgo:.
Since 2016, we have worked as market analysts and developers for MT4 and MT5,
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
|Price
|Live Signal
|Set Files & Manual
| Price: $179 --> (signal upto 60%)
Price: $229 --> (signal upto 70%)
Final Price : $1.297
|Vixion_King_Li
|Explore further with different model sets:
All_Set_Models_&_Doc.zip
Furthermore, this system has been rigorously tested using more than 8 years of historical market data, resulting in a highly refined strategy with exceptional accuracy, stability, and performance across various market conditions.
Core Engine Level Breakout
This system has three engines, including level breakouts for Fibonacci levels and session zone breaks. These three engines work together to find breakout areas with a high probability of occurrence.
Key Fiture:
- Breakout Professional.
The breakout system has been tested for 8+ years on market history from 2016 to 2026, thus minimizing the potential gap between live trading and backtesting.
- Drowdown Control
Security feature to limit maximum loss in each order session.
- Take Profit
Input parameters that can be used by the user if they want to use them.
- Stop Loss
Input parameters that can be used by the user if they want to use them.
- Fix Lot and Risk Ratio
Fix Lot and Automatic Lot settings are available from Low to Extreme which can be selected according to the desired risk.
- MQID Push Mobile
Notification feature that can send messages to MT5 Mobile when there are new orders and when the DrawDown is reached.
Recommendations:
- Timeframe: H1.
- Pair: XAUUSD.
- Minimum initial deposit: $500 and recommended $1000.
- Leverage: 1:500.
- Broker: low/raw spread broker (ICMarkets/etc).
- Account type: Hedged.
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).
Risk Warning:
Before buying and using an Expert Advisor with any system, you need to understand:
- High Risk: Forex trading involves a substantial and rapid risk of financial loss.
- No Guarantees: Past performance or backtest results do not guarantee future profits.
- Market Conditions: Robot algorithms may malfunction during extreme market volatility or major economic news events.
- Technical Factors: Losses may occur due to internet connection disruptions, server issues, or broker-side technical glitches.