Vixion King MT5

Price Live Signal Set Files & Manual
 Price: $179 --> (signal upto 60%)
 Price: $229 --> (signal upto 70%)
 Final Price : $1.297
  Vixion_King_Li  Explore further with different model sets:
All_Set_Models_&_Doc.zip
Introducing a powerful Expert Advisor designed to conquer the XAUUSD market.
This EA is built with a multi-engine strategy system that has been carefully optimized to deliver the best performance on the H1 timeframe.
The strategy is designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities. When all trading conditions are met, the EA executes a single entry, while an intelligent Trailing Stop manages the position to maximize potential profits.
If the market moves against the initial position and enters a floating condition, the EA automatically activates its adaptive Grid Management System. Unlike conventional grid strategies, the grid spacing dynamically adjusts based on the average candle movement, significantly reducing the risk of excessive grid entries while maintaining efficient recovery.

Furthermore, this system has been rigorously tested using more than 8 years of historical market data, resulting in a highly refined strategy with exceptional accuracy, stability, and performance across various market conditions.


Core Engine Level Breakout

This system has three engines, including level breakouts for Fibonacci levels and session zone breaks. These three engines work together to find breakout areas with a high probability of occurrence.


Key Fiture:

  • Breakout Professional.

The breakout system has been tested for 8+ years on market history from 2016 to 2026, thus minimizing the potential gap between live trading and backtesting.

  • Drowdown Control

Security feature to limit maximum loss in each order session.

  • Take Profit

Input parameters that can be used by the user if they want to use them.

  • Stop Loss

Input parameters that can be used by the user if they want to use them.

  • Fix Lot and Risk Ratio

Fix Lot and Automatic Lot settings are available from Low to Extreme which can be selected according to the desired risk.

  • MQID Push Mobile

Notification feature that can send messages to MT5 Mobile when there are new orders and when the DrawDown is reached.


Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: H1.
  • Pair: XAUUSD.
  • Minimum initial deposit:  $500 and recommended $1000.
  • Leverage: 1:500.
  • Broker: low/raw spread broker (ICMarkets/etc).
  • Account type: Hedged.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).

Risk Warning:

Before buying and using an Expert Advisor with any system, you need to understand:

  • High Risk: Forex trading involves a substantial and rapid risk of financial loss.
  • No Guarantees: Past performance or backtest results do not guarantee future profits.
  • Market Conditions: Robot algorithms may malfunction during extreme market volatility or major economic news events.
  • Technical Factors: Losses may occur due to internet connection disruptions, server issues, or broker-side technical glitches.
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
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Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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