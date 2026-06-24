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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Vixion King Li
Imam Nasrudin

Vixion King Li

Imam Nasrudin
Imam Nasrudin

Imam Nasrudin

4.4 (5)
.:MQL ALgo:.
Since 2016, we have worked as market analysts and developers for MT4 and MT5,
4 products 1 signal 1 topic 3 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 57%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
37 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
4.37 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
57.28 USD (5 255 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (57.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
57.28 USD (37)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.79
Trading activity:
1.27%
Max deposit load:
16.15%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
695.62
Long Trades:
17 (45.95%)
Short Trades:
20 (54.05%)
Profit Factor:
35.14
Expected Payoff:
1.55 USD
Average Profit:
1.55 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
16.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
0.08 USD (0.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.08% (0.04 USD)
By Equity:
6.10% (27.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 56
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.37 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 37
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +57.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 4
FPTradingLLC-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
17.33 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.05 11:56
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.05 06:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.05 06:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.05 05:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.05 05:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.05 04:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 22:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 05:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.19 22:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.06 07:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.06 06:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.30 17:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.24 09:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.24 09:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.24 09:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Vixion King Li
30 USD per month
57%
0
0
USD
262
USD
8
100%
37
100%
1%
35.14
1.55
USD
6%
1:400
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