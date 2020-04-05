Vixion King MT5

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  Vixion_King_Li  set live: VixionKing_live_1.Set Explore further with different model sets:
All_Set_Models_&_Doc.zip
Introducing a powerful Expert Advisor designed to conquer the XAUUSD market.
This EA is built with a multi-engine strategy system that has been carefully optimized to deliver the best performance on the H1 timeframe.
The strategy is designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities. When all trading conditions are met, the EA executes a single entry, while an intelligent Trailing Stop manages the position to maximize potential profits.
If the market moves against the initial position and enters a floating condition, the EA automatically activates its adaptive Grid Management System. Unlike conventional grid strategies, the grid spacing dynamically adjusts based on the average candle movement, significantly reducing the risk of excessive grid entries while maintaining efficient recovery.

Furthermore, this system has been rigorously tested using more than 8 years of historical market data, resulting in a highly refined strategy with exceptional accuracy, stability, and performance across various market conditions.

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Core Engine Level Breakout

This system has three engines, including level breakouts for Fibonacci levels and session zone breaks. These three engines work together to find breakout areas with a high probability of occurrence.


Key Fiture:

  • Breakout Professional.

The breakout system has been tested for 8+ years on market history from 2016 to 2026, thus minimizing the potential gap between live trading and backtesting.

  • Drowdown Control

Security feature to limit maximum loss in each order session.

  • Take Profit

Input parameters that can be used by the user if they want to use them.

  • Stop Loss

Input parameters that can be used by the user if they want to use them.

  • Fix Lot and Risk Ratio

Fix Lot and Automatic Lot settings are available from Low to Extreme which can be selected according to the desired risk.

  • MQID Push Mobile

Notification feature that can send messages to MT5 Mobile when there are new orders and when the DrawDown is reached.


Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: H1.
  • Pair: XAUUSD.
  • Minimum initial deposit:  $500 and recommended $1000.
  • Leverage: 1:500.
  • Broker: low/raw spread broker (ICMarkets/etc).
  • Account type: Hedged.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).

Risk Warning:

Before buying and using an Expert Advisor with any system, you need to understand:

  • High Risk: Forex trading involves a substantial and rapid risk of financial loss.
  • No Guarantees: Past performance or backtest results do not guarantee future profits.
  • Market Conditions: Robot algorithms may malfunction during extreme market volatility or major economic news events.
  • Technical Factors: Losses may occur due to internet connection disruptions, server issues, or broker-side technical glitches.
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4.24 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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