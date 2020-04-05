Vixion King MT5

Price Live Signal Set Files & Manual Limited Price: $109 --> (4 Copies Remaining)

Price: $149 --> (10 Copies)

Final Price : $1.279

Vixion_King_Li set live: VixionKing_live_1.Set Explore further with different model sets:

All_Set_Models_&_Doc.zip

Introducing a powerful Expert Advisor designed to conquer the XAUUSD market.

This EA is built with a multi-engine strategy system that has been carefully optimized to deliver the best performance on the H1 timeframe.

The strategy is designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities. When all trading conditions are met, the EA executes a single entry, while an intelligent Trailing Stop manages the position to maximize potential profits.

If the market moves against the initial position and enters a floating condition, the EA automatically activates its adaptive Grid Management System. Unlike conventional grid strategies, the grid spacing dynamically adjusts based on the average candle movement, significantly reducing the risk of excessive grid entries while maintaining efficient recovery.

Furthermore, this system has been rigorously tested using more than 8 years of historical market data, resulting in a highly refined strategy with exceptional accuracy, stability, and performance across various market conditions. See other products here (MQL Algo) Forex Tools Subscribe the MQL5 channel for other interesting information: (Automatic) Forex Tools Join new Public Group to Expressing Opinions and Sharing: Auto Fx Investment

Core Engine Level Breakout This system has three engines, including level breakouts for Fibonacci levels and session zone breaks. These three engines work together to find breakout areas with a high probability of occurrence.



Key Fiture:

Breakout Professional.

The breakout system has been tested for 8+ years on market history from 2016 to 2026, thus minimizing the potential gap between live trading and backtesting.

Drowdown Control

Security feature to limit maximum loss in each order session. Take Profit Input parameters that can be used by the user if they want to use them. Stop Loss

Input parameters that can be used by the user if they want to use them.

Fix Lot and Risk Ratio

Fix Lot and Automatic Lot settings are available from Low to Extreme which can be selected according to the desired risk. MQID Push Mobile Notification feature that can send messages to MT5 Mobile when there are new orders and when the DrawDown is reached.

Recommendations: Timeframe: H1.

Pair: XAUUSD.

Minimum initial deposit : $500 and recommended $1000.

: $500 and recommended $1000. Leverage: 1:500.

Broker: low/raw spread broker (ICMarkets/etc).

Account type: Hedged.

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).



Risk Warning:

Before buying and using an Expert Advisor with any system, you need to understand: