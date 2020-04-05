XAU Rate Momentum Rider

XAU Rate Momentum Rider D1

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus
Version: 1.00

What it is

XAU Rate Momentum Rider D1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the D1 chart. It uses a technical daily-return momentum proxy (not live central-bank rates) to participate when price displaces beyond a sensitivity threshold, then manages the position with selectable exit styles.

Built for structured automated participation — not grid, not martingale. Evaluate on demo with your broker’s spreads and your own risk profile.

This product is a technical system. Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here.

Honesty note: public Market cards use the full verified Strategy Tester sample (see numbers below). The last ~2 years alone contain only 1 closed trade on this D1 mode — too thin for a headline card — so illustrations do not invent a high trade count for a short window.

Advantages

  • Gold-focused packaging for XAUUSD / GOLD-style symbols

  • Clean fixed-lot research default (start small: 0.01)

  • Designed for D1 participation with ATR-aware risk distance

  • Magic-number isolation and max hold bars

  • English packaging and inputs overview

Features

  • Daily-timeframe momentum participation style

  • Selectable risk / exit style (reverse, RR, ATR trail)

  • ATR-based stop distance context

  • Max hold bars, slippage points, fixed lots

  • No grid / no martingale marketing

Exact momentum thresholds ( InpN , InpTh ) and internal formulas stay private.

Inputs (parameter list)

Position / risk

Input

Description

InpLots

Fixed lot size (default 0.01)

InpRiskMode

Exit style: 0 reverse · 1 RR1 · 2 RR2 · 3 ATR trail

InpRR

Reward–risk multiplier when used

InpTrailAtrPeriod

ATR period for trail mode

InpTrailAtrMult

ATR multiple for trail mode

InpMagic

Magic number (default 100085)

InpMaxHoldBars

Maximum bars to hold

InpSlippagePoints

Max slippage in points

InpAtrPeriod

ATR period for risk distance

Strategy knobs (tuning only — not a full recipe)

Input

Description

InpN

Lookback bars for return displacement (tuning knob)

InpTh

Momentum threshold (tuning knobs for sensitivity)

Recommended setup

Item

Recommendation

Symbol

XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym)

Timeframe

D1

Lots

Start small — fixed 0.01

Account

Demo first with your broker’s spreads

Always forward-test on a demo account before live capital.

Illustrative research note (not a promise)

Public Market screenshots use the full verified MT5 Strategy Tester sample for catalog strategy #085 (D1 / norisk mode):
2021-01-01 → 2026-08-01, XAUUSD D1, fixed lots 0.01, deposit model $5,000:

Metric

Value

Net

$2,054.10

Profit Factor

3.83

Max DD % (balance relative)

8.17%

Trades

26

Source: MT5 report SC100_085_5k_d1_norisk.htm (see pack METRICS_NOTE.md ).

Last ~2 years only (2024-08-03 → 2026-04-01, same report deals filter): n=1 closed trade, net ~$2,149.46, PF n/a — not used on public cards because the sample is too thin / non-representative.

These figures are illustrative research context — not a profit guarantee. Past Strategy Tester results do not predict future performance.

Risk notice

Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in loss of capital. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.


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