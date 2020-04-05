XAU Pulse M30

XAU Pulse M30

=============

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — XAUUSD M30 trend / SMA reverse with UTC session filters, flexible lot sizing, optional recovery modes, basket risk filter, and an on-chart HUD.

Recommended environment

-----------------------
- Symbol: XAUUSD (broker suffixes such as XAUUSD.m / XAUUSDm are fine)
- Chart period: M30
- The EA reads M30 bars for signals even if attached to another chart period.
- XAUUSD + M30 is the intended configuration. Other symbols/timeframes are not hard-banned (required for Market validation); a soft recommendation warning may appear in the HUD/status when the setup differs.

What it does

------------

XAU Pulse M30 builds a dual simple moving-average (SMA) directional bias on closed M30 bars (fast SMA 20 / slow SMA 50 — periods are fixed in code, not Inputs)

.

- Fast SMA above slow SMA → long bias
- Otherwise → short bias
- On a new M30 bar, the EA aligns the position to that bias (open or reverse) when an enabled UTC session allows trading
- Outside enabled sessions (live chart): holds the current position — no new open and no flip
- In Strategy Tester / optimization, session filters are bypassed so validation and research runs are not starved of trades

Money management:

- FixedLot — trade a user-defined base lot
- RiskPercent — derive base lot from equity × risk% and an assumed adverse move in points

Recovery (lot stepping after results; increases drawdown risk):

- Off — always use base lot
- Geometric — after a loss, multiply lot (capped by max lot); after a win, return to base; loss at max lot returns to base
- Linear — after a loss, add a lot step (capped); after a win, return to base; loss at max lot returns to base

Optional basket risk filter can block new entries when estimated open risk reaches a limit. It does not force-close existing positions.

Optional on-chart HUD shows balance, equity, lots, drawdown estimate, session, bias, spread, and related status lines.

Features / advantages

---------------------
- Clear dual-SMA directional logic on M30 (no external custom indicators, no DLLs)
- Soft XAUUSD / M30 recommendation without hard Market instrument bans
- UTC session windows (Asia, London, New York, Late) with broker UTC offset (auto or manual)
- FixedLot and RiskPercent sizing with a max-lot safety cap
- Recovery modes Off / Geometric / Linear with presets and custom values
- Optional basket risk gate for new entries only
- On-chart HUD for live monitoring (skipped in non-visual Strategy Tester)
- Magic number isolation for EA positions
- Designed for straightforward Inputs-tab configuration

No profit is guaranteed. Features describe behaviour and controls — not expected returns.

Default shipping profile (example only — not a performance promise)
--------------------------------------------------------------------
- Recovery: Linear +0.01
- Base lot: 0.01
- Max lot: 1.0
- Sessions: Asia ON, London ON, New York OFF, Late OFF
- Money mode: FixedLot

These defaults reflect a researched sample profile. Historical research and Strategy Tester results are not future results.

Input parameters (full list)
----------------------------
All Inputs appear under grouped sections in MetaTrader 5.

=== Identity ===


InpMagic
Magic number used to identify this EA’s positions. Keep unique if multiple EAs run on the same account/symbol.

InpSlippagePoints
Maximum acceptable price deviation (points) when sending trade requests.

=== Lot / Money ===


InpMoneyMode
FixedLot = use InpBaseLot as the starting lot.
RiskPercent = compute starting lot from equity × InpRiskPercent / (InpRiskPoints × tick value per lot). Recovery steps from that base.

InpBaseLot
Starting / base lot size (used directly in FixedLot mode; also the reset size after wins in recovery modes).

InpRiskPercent
Risk percent of equity per trade (used only when InpMoneyMode = RiskPercent).

InpRiskPoints
Assumed adverse move in price points for the RiskPercent lot formula and for estimated basket risk.

InpMaxLot
Hard lot ceiling (safety cap). Recovery steps cannot exceed this value.

=== Recovery ===


InpMartingaleMode
Off | Geometric | Linear.
Off: always base lot.
Geometric: after loss multiply lot (capped); after win → base; loss at max → base.
Linear: after loss add step (capped); after win → base; loss at max → base.
Recovery increases drawdown risk — use with care.

InpGeoMultPreset
Geometric multiplier preset: 2x, 3x, or Custom (applies when mode = Geometric).

InpMartingaleMultiplier
Custom geometric multiplier when InpGeoMultPreset = Custom (must be greater than 1).

InpLinearStepPreset
Linear lot step preset: +0.01, +0.02, or Custom (applies when mode = Linear).

InpLotStep
Custom linear lot step when InpLinearStepPreset = Custom.

=== Basket Risk ===


InpUseBasketRisk
If true, block new entries when estimated aggregate open risk reaches the limit. Existing positions are not force-closed.

InpBasketRiskPercent
Maximum estimated open risk as a percent of equity (uses the same InpRiskPoints model).

=== Sessions (UTC) ===




InpSessionAsia
Enable Asia session window 00:00–07:00 UTC (default ON).

InpSessionLondon Enable London session window 07:00–13:00 UTC (default ON).

InpSessionNY Enable New York session window 13:00–21:00 UTC (default OFF).

InpSessionLate Enable Late session window 21:00–24:00 UTC (default OFF).

InpBrokerUtcOffsetH
Broker server UTC offset in hours. Use 999 for automatic detection. Outside enabled sessions on a live chart the EA holds (no open / no flip). Tester/optimization ignores session gating.

=== HUD ===


InpShowHud
Show or hide the on-chart status panel.

InpHudTimerSec
HUD refresh interval in seconds.

InpHudX
Horizontal pixel offset of the HUD panel.

InpHudY
Vertical pixel offset of the HUD panel.

InpHudFontSize
HUD font size.

=== Optional ===

InpCommissionPerLot
Commission in account currency per lot — for logging / awareness only; broker costs still apply in live trading.

InpSwapLongPoint
Placeholder for long swap awareness (broker applies actual swap).

InpSwapShortPoint
Placeholder for short swap awareness (broker applies actual swap).

How to evaluate before live use

-------------------------------
1. Use the MQL5 Market product trial in Strategy Tester.
2. Test on XAUUSD M30 with your broker’s modelling quality, spread, commission, and swap.
3. Review every Input and HUD behaviour on demo before any live capital.
4. Start with small size if you go live. Understand recovery and max-lot behaviour first.

Risk disclaimer

--------------- Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance — including Strategy Tester results, backtests, and historical research — does not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit, does not eliminate risk, and may produce losses, especially when recovery (lot increase) modes are enabled. Broker conditions (spread, commission, swap, execution, stops level, contract size, and symbol suffix) can change outcomes materially.

Use only risk capital you can afford to lose. You are solely responsible for configuration, monitoring, and trading decisions. The author / seller is not liable for trading losses arising from use of this product.

Support

-------
Use the MQL5.com product comments or private messages for support. Prefer official Market channels over third-party messenger links.

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