Goldforge Gold Signals

Goldforge Gold Signals Overview Goldforge Gold Signals is a MetaTrader 5 signal indicator designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It evaluates completed M5 candles and combines M15 and higher-timeframe confirmation to display potential buy and sell setups directly on the chart. M5 is the recommended chart. If the visible chart timeframe is changed, the calculation engine remains M5-based. This product does not send or manage orders automatically. The user remains responsible for every trading decision and order. Main features - Closed-bar calculation; an arrow is not moved after its source candle has closed - M5/M15 logic covering Tokyo/Asia, London, and New York sessions - Three selectable frequency profiles: QUALITY, BALANCED, and HIGH FREQUENCY - BUY/SELL arrows with Entry, TP, SL, and planned Time Exit information - Three-level relative strength rating: STR 3, STR 2, and STR 1 - Five-timeframe trend panel - Popup, mobile push, email, and sound alerts - Automatic broker UTC-offset detection with a manual option Signal profiles QUALITY: The smallest and most selective signal set. BALANCED: QUALITY plus the M15 trend-acceleration logic. HIGH FREQUENCY: Combines the available M5/M15 engines for Tokyo/Asia, London, and New York. Same-bar priority selects the highest-priority setup, and no more than two signals are displayed within a rolling 15-minute window. The indicator does not force a signal when its trend, spread, volatility, and completed-candle conditions do not agree, so quiet periods are normal. Strength rating STR 3: Internal Grade A, the strongest relative class within the indicator. STR 2: Internal Grade B, the standard class. STR 1: Internal Grade C, the lower relative class. STR is a relative internal ranking. It is not a fixed win probability and does not guarantee that a trade will win. The newest three arrows show the STR badge; details for older arrows remain available in the hover text. Clean chart display Only the latest TP/SL guide and the two previous guide sets remain on the chart. No chart-wide infinite lines are used. The latest guide is a short solid segment with labels, while the previous two are shorter dotted segments without labels. The exact planned Time Exit remains available in the panel and hover text. Historical research Research used user-supplied Dukascopy Bid/Ask data covering 534,144 UTC M5 bars from 1 January 2019 through 22 July 2026. The reconstructed HIGH FREQUENCY result contained 12,243 signals, a 59.32% win rate, a 1.079 profit factor, and an average of 5.21 signals per market day. The standalone Tokyo/Asia AT15 module contained 603 signals, a 62.85% win rate, and a 1.303 profit factor. These figures are an external research reconstruction, not untouched forward performance or a native MT5 account statement. If both TP and SL were reached inside the same M5 bar, SL was counted first. Commission, swap, financing costs, rejected orders, market impact, and taxes were not included. Broker pricing, spreads, symbol specifications, and price history can change the outcome. Past results do not guarantee future results. Recommended setup - Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's equivalent Gold symbol - Recommended timeframe: M5 - Time mode: keep GF_TIME_AUTO in normal use - Use GF_TIME_MANUAL only when a known UTC offset is required for tester or historical data Inputs - Signal frequency preset: selects QUALITY, BALANCED, or HIGH FREQUENCY - Popup alert: on-screen popup notification - Mobile push notification: sends a push message to MetaTrader mobile - Email alert: sends an email notification - Sound alert: plays an alert sound - Broker UTC-offset mode: automatic or manual time-offset handling - Manual broker UTC offset: UTC offset used in manual mode Important information This product is an indicator, not an automated trading Expert Advisor. Signals on different bars are independent and may overlap in time. It is not a one-position system. Every signal includes a defined SL; no grid or martingale method is used. Test the product on a demo account and with your broker's own data before considering live use.


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5 (1)
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Indicators
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
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5 (1)
Indicators
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