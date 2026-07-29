Ninja Trinity XAU

Ninja Trinity XAU Overview Ninja Trinity XAU is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed and tested for XAUUSD in MetaTrader 5. The signal engine uses M5 data and higher-timeframe market context where required. The portfolio combines three functional roles: - Long and momentum force: breakout, retest, momentum, support and reversal logic. - Short-side force: bearish-regime breakdown, continuation and reversal logic. - Master control: market-regime routing, 3/9/18-week performance memory, drawdown control and broker-aware execution checks. The EA does not use grid trading, martingale or averaging-down recovery. Internal strategy settings are protected. Version 1.48 exposes only two user inputs. What version 1.48 adds - An independent virtual A窶哲 performance record reconstructed from completed M5 bars. - Three performance windows: 21, 63 and 126 days, corresponding to 3, 9 and 18 weeks. - A multi-regime controller for range, bull trend, bear trend, breakout, transition and volatility-shock conditions. - Three automatic compounding profiles: Conservative 0.60x, Balanced 1.00x and Aggressive 1.25x. - Conservative 0.60x as the new default profile. - A collapsible Capital & Lot Guide displayed in the lower-left corner of the chart. - Faster Strategy Tester processing through shared price and indicator data. - Restartable virtual-history reconstruction and cache recovery. The virtual performance engine does not send orders and does not change the account balance. It supplies internal performance context to the risk controller. The validated v1.47 real-trade entry path remains separate and can continue operating while the virtual record is being prepared. Operation modes 0. Fixed Lot (User-Defined) The EA requests the value entered in FixedLot_Lots for every new position. The value must comply with the broker's minimum volume, maximum volume and volume step. Fixed lot does not mean fixed monetary risk because stop distance, tick value and account equity can vary. 1. Auto Compounding 窶� Conservative 0.60x This is the recommended default in version 1.48. It applies 60% of the original automatic risk scale. It is the lower-risk option among the three automatic profiles, but it can still produce large drawdowns and losses. 2. Auto Compounding 窶� Balanced 1.00x This preserves the original automatic risk scale used by the validated core. It is a high-risk setting. 3. Auto Compounding 窶� Aggressive 1.25x This applies 125% of the original automatic risk scale. It is a very high-risk setting. No account balance makes this mode safe. FixedLot_Lots is used only in Fixed Lot mode and is ignored in all automatic modes. Capital & Lot Guide The chart panel provides an informational reference: - Below 600 USD: demo use only; live use has not been validated. - 600窶�1,199 USD: Fixed Lot 0.01 is the lower-risk reference. - 1,200 USD or more: Fixed Lot no higher than 0.01 per 600 USD, or Conservative 0.60x. - Balanced 1.00x: higher risk. - Aggressive 1.25x: high risk. The guide does not change the selected operation mode and is not a safety guarantee. Portfolio and execution controls - Completed daily data adjusts long-side and short-side exposure. - The multi-regime controller refreshes every 60 seconds and uses a three-bar confirmation. - An equity drawdown guard reduces new-position risk as portfolio drawdown increases. - Spread, volatility and trading-session conditions are checked before entries. - Volume, free margin, filling mode, tick size, stop distance and broker limits are validated. - Same-day trade counters and the equity high-water mark are restored after a terminal or EA restart. - The virtual performance record is cached and resumed after ordinary restarts. - No DLL, WebRequest or external service dependency is used. Recommended setup - Platform: MetaTrader 5 - Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's equivalent GOLD symbol - Chart: XAUUSD M5 - Account type: hedging account preferred - Execution: low spread and stable execution - VPS: recommended for continuous operation - Free margin: sufficient free margin is required Attach one copy to one XAUUSD chart. The internal signal engine continues to use M5 data if the visible chart timeframe is changed. The EA has not been validated for EURUSD or other symbols. User inputs - Operation_Mode - 0 Fixed Lot - 1 Conservative 0.60x 窶� default - 2 Balanced 1.00x 窶� higher risk - 3 Aggressive 1.25x 窶� high risk - FixedLot_Lots Used only when Operation_Mode is 0. Historical backtest reference The following figures are MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester results. They are not live trading results. - Expert: Ninja Trinity XAU v1.48 Fast7 - Symbol: XAUUSD-dukatest custom symbol - Data: imported Dukascopy historical tick data - Timeframe: M5 - Period: 2020.01.01 to 2026.07.21 - Model: Every tick - Initial deposit: 10,000 USD - Leverage: 1:100 - Mode: Conservative 0.60x - History quality: 98% - Total trades: 3,164 - Long trades: 2,325 - Short trades: 839 - Total net profit: 8,597,200.71 USD - Ending balance: 8,607,200.71 USD - Profit Factor: 2.77 - Maximum relative equity drawdown: 32.25% - Minimum margin level: 231.81% - Tester delay: zero-latency ideal execution - Tester commission: 0.00 USD The three automatic profiles produced the same 3,164 entry and exit events in this test. Only the lot risk scale changed. - Conservative 0.60x: ending balance 8,607,200.71 USD, PF 2.77, max equity DD 32.25%. - Balanced 1.00x: ending balance 22,845,816.50 USD, PF 2.32, max equity DD 36.84%. - Aggressive 1.25x: ending balance 26,707,225.67 USD, PF 2.18, max equity DD 43.48%. All three profiles reached the internal 100-lot cap during the historical test. This is one reason the larger risk multipliers do not produce proportionally larger ending balances. A separate v1.47 core reference test used Fixed Lot 0.01 with a 600 USD initial deposit over the same period. It ended at 6,420.68 USD with PF 1.57 and maximum equity drawdown 25.45%. This is a historical reference, not a forecast for a 600 USD live account. Risk and limitations The large historical ending balances were produced by automatic compounding and an internal 100-lot cap. They must not be interpreted as an expected live result. The tests used a custom symbol, zero-latency ideal execution and no commission. Live trading includes spread, slippage, execution delay and broker costs. XAUUSD contract size, tick value, digits, minimum lot, server time and price history differ between brokers. These differences can materially change trade frequency, lot size, margin use and results. Backtest the EA with your broker's data and use a demo account before live operation. Use only risk capital and select a mode and lot size suitable for your account. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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