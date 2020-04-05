Nexus Shield

Nexus Shield is a trend-following Expert Advisor built around prop firm challenge rules. It runs the same engine as Nexus Growth on XAUUSD and NAS100 in H4, with a risk module that monitors the daily and total drawdown limits and stops at the challenge target.

SAME ENGINE AS NEXUS GROWTH

The entry logic, the two markets and the stop handling are identical to Nexus Growth. What changes is the risk layer, rebuilt for a prop firm challenge instead of long-term compounding.

- Direction — an EMA and ADX filter determines the trend.
- Entry — a Donchian channel breakout opens the position.
- Exit — every position is opened with a stop loss, followed by break-even and a trailing stop.

THE RISK MODULE

- The daily drawdown is monitored against the limit, with a safety buffer.
- The total drawdown is tracked at account level. A circuit breaker halts trading before the hard limit.
- When the challenge target is reached, the Expert Advisor stops. It does not keep trading past the goal.
- If a limit gets close, positions are closed early. A failed attempt does not mean a blown account.

Default limits are set for common prop firm rules: 4 % daily, 10 % total. They are adjustable to your firm.

CHALLENGE SIMULATION 2016 - 2026

The Expert Advisor was run through repeated back-to-back challenges. Each challenge starts from a fresh 100 000 USD nominal account. Target 10 %, daily limit 4 %, total limit 10 %.

Conservative : risk per trade 0.5 %, challenges 13, passed 8, pass rate 61.5 %, breaches 1, median time ~14 months
Balanced (recommended) : risk per trade 1 %, challenges 14, passed 12, pass rate 85.7 %, breaches 0, median time ~7 months
Fast (not advised) : risk per trade 2 %, challenges 28, passed 21, pass rate 75.0 %, breaches 0, median time ~3 months

Balanced (1 %) is the recommended setting: 12 of 14 simulated challenges passed with no limit breach, worst daily move 2.31 % against a 4 % limit, worst total drawdown 8.40 % against a 10 % limit. The 2 % setting reaches the target faster but is not advised: it can expose up to three times the per-trade risk at once and breaches the daily limit on less favourable periods.

These figures come from a favourable period for trend following. On data extended to 2006, a period with no sustained Gold trend, the 1 % pass rate falls to about 49 % and the 2 % setting breaches the daily limit repeatedly. All figures are simulated Strategy Tester results, not real trading results. Past performance does not indicate future results.

BEFORE YOU START: READ YOUR PROP FIRM RULES

Prop firm rules differ between firms and change over time. Before running a challenge with this Expert Advisor, confirm what your firm allows. In particular:

- Are Expert Advisors allowed during a challenge? Some firms forbid fully automated trading.
- Is there a per-trade risk cap? Some firms limit risk to 1 % per trade.
- What are the exact daily and total drawdown limits? Adjust the inputs to match.
- Is there a minimum trading-days rule, or a restriction on trading around news?
- Is the account netting or hedging? This Expert Advisor is built for hedging accounts.

Using an Expert Advisor that a firm does not allow can void the challenge. Checking the current rules is the buyer's responsibility.

REQUIREMENTS

- Symbols: XAUUSD and NAS100
- Timeframe: H4
- Account type: hedging

- VPS recommended


PRICING

The introductory price is 100 USD. It increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold. In line with Market rules, a price change is applied at most once per day. The price shown on this page is always the price you pay.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

All figures above are simulated results produced by the Strategy Tester on historical data. They include spread and commission, but not real slippage. They are not real trading results and do not indicate future results. Leveraged CFD trading carries a high risk of capital loss. Passing a prop firm challenge in simulation does not mean it will be passed in live conditions. Test on a demo account before any live use.

Support is provided through the product comments section and MQL5 private messages.


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Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Nexus Growth
Guillaume Marchadier
Experts
EN  Nexus Growth is a trend-following Expert Advisor for XAUUSD and NAS100 on the H4 timeframe. Both symbols are traded in parallel from the same account. HOW IT WORKS Direction : an EMA and ADX filter determines the trend. Counter-trend entries are not taken. Entry : a Donchian channel breakout opens the position. Exit : every position is opened with a stop loss, followed by break-even and a trailing stop. Position size : the lot is derived from the risk percentage and the stop distance. It is
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