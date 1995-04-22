Nexus Shield is a trend-following Expert Advisor built around prop firm challenge rules. It runs the same engine as Nexus Growth on XAUUSD and NAS100 in H4, with a risk module that monitors the daily and total drawdown limits and stops at the challenge target.

SAME ENGINE AS NEXUS GROWTH

The entry logic, the two markets and the stop handling are identical to Nexus Growth. What changes is the risk layer, rebuilt for a prop firm challenge instead of long-term compounding.

- Direction — an EMA and ADX filter determines the trend.

- Entry — a Donchian channel breakout opens the position.

- Exit — every position is opened with a stop loss, followed by break-even and a trailing stop.

THE RISK MODULE

- The daily drawdown is monitored against the limit, with a safety buffer.

- The total drawdown is tracked at account level. A circuit breaker halts trading before the hard limit.

- When the challenge target is reached, the Expert Advisor stops. It does not keep trading past the goal.

- If a limit gets close, positions are closed early. A failed attempt does not mean a blown account.

Default limits are set for common prop firm rules: 4 % daily, 10 % total. They are adjustable to your firm.

CHALLENGE SIMULATION 2016 - 2026

The Expert Advisor was run through repeated back-to-back challenges. Each challenge starts from a fresh 100 000 USD nominal account. Target 10 %, daily limit 4 %, total limit 10 %.

Conservative : risk per trade 0.5 %, challenges 13, passed 8, pass rate 61.5 %, breaches 1, median time ~14 months

Balanced (recommended) : risk per trade 1 %, challenges 14, passed 12, pass rate 85.7 %, breaches 0, median time ~7 months

Fast (not advised) : risk per trade 2 %, challenges 28, passed 21, pass rate 75.0 %, breaches 0, median time ~3 months

Balanced (1 %) is the recommended setting: 12 of 14 simulated challenges passed with no limit breach, worst daily move 2.31 % against a 4 % limit, worst total drawdown 8.40 % against a 10 % limit. The 2 % setting reaches the target faster but is not advised: it can expose up to three times the per-trade risk at once and breaches the daily limit on less favourable periods.

These figures come from a favourable period for trend following. On data extended to 2006, a period with no sustained Gold trend, the 1 % pass rate falls to about 49 % and the 2 % setting breaches the daily limit repeatedly. All figures are simulated Strategy Tester results, not real trading results. Past performance does not indicate future results.

BEFORE YOU START: READ YOUR PROP FIRM RULES

Prop firm rules differ between firms and change over time. Before running a challenge with this Expert Advisor, confirm what your firm allows. In particular:

- Are Expert Advisors allowed during a challenge? Some firms forbid fully automated trading.

- Is there a per-trade risk cap? Some firms limit risk to 1 % per trade.

- What are the exact daily and total drawdown limits? Adjust the inputs to match.

- Is there a minimum trading-days rule, or a restriction on trading around news?

- Is the account netting or hedging? This Expert Advisor is built for hedging accounts.

Using an Expert Advisor that a firm does not allow can void the challenge. Checking the current rules is the buyer's responsibility.

REQUIREMENTS

- Symbols: XAUUSD and NAS100

- Timeframe: H4

- Account type: hedging

- VPS recommended



PRICING

The introductory price is 100 USD. It increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold. In line with Market rules, a price change is applied at most once per day. The price shown on this page is always the price you pay.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

All figures above are simulated results produced by the Strategy Tester on historical data. They include spread and commission, but not real slippage. They are not real trading results and do not indicate future results. Leveraged CFD trading carries a high risk of capital loss. Passing a prop firm challenge in simulation does not mean it will be passed in live conditions. Test on a demo account before any live use.