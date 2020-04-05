Nexus Growth

EN 

Nexus Growth is a trend-following Expert Advisor for XAUUSD and NAS100 on the H4 timeframe. Both symbols are traded in parallel from the same account.

HOW IT WORKS

  • Direction : an EMA and ADX filter determines the trend. Counter-trend entries are not taken.
  • Entry : a Donchian channel breakout opens the position.
  • Exit : every position is opened with a stop loss, followed by break-even and a trailing stop.
  • Position size : the lot is derived from the risk percentage and the stop distance. It is never fixed.
  • Risk control : drawdown limits are monitored at account level.

The Expert Advisor does not use grid or martingale, and does not open positions without a stop loss.

BACKTEST 2016 - 2026

Strategy Tester, MetaTrader 5, broker historical data, 99 % modelling quality. Deposit 100 000 USD, 1 % risk per trade, period 01.01.2016 to 30.06.2026.

Net profit : +341 % (100 000 to 440 708 USD) Maximum relative equity drawdown : 17.5 % Profit factor : 1.40 Sharpe ratio : 2.01 Trades : 1451, of which 64.3 % closed in profit

RISK SETTINGS

The same engine at three risk levels. Each result is shown together with the maximum drawdown recorded over the same period.

Conservative : risk per trade 0.5 %, net profit +115 %, per year +7.6 %, maximum drawdown 9.1 % Balanced : risk per trade 1 %, net profit +341 %, per year +15.2 %, maximum drawdown 17.5 % Aggressive : risk per trade 2 %, net profit +1490 %, per year +30.1 %, maximum drawdown 32.3 %

EXTENDED BACKTEST 2006 - 2026

The same test extended back to 2006 gives +142 % over 20.5 years, about 4.4 % per year, with a maximum drawdown of 55.6 %. The account stays below its starting balance for roughly ten years, between 2006 and 2016, a period during which Gold showed no sustained trend.

Modelling quality on this range is 77 %, against 99 % on 2016 to 2026, so these figures are less reliable and are provided as a stress test.

Conservative : risk per trade 0.5 %, net profit +61 %, per year +2.4 %, maximum drawdown 32.5 % Balanced : risk per trade 1 %, net profit +142 %, per year +4.4 %, maximum drawdown 55.6 % Aggressive : risk per trade 2 %, net profit +411 %, per year +8.3 %, maximum drawdown 79.1 %

This Expert Advisor follows trends. When the market trends, the strategy performs. When it does not, the account declines. Both backtests are published so that this behaviour is documented before purchase.

ACCOUNT SIZE, SYMBOLS AND MINIMUM RISK

The Expert Advisor trades NAS100 and Gold. NAS100 trades at every risk level. Gold uses a minimum lot of 0.01, which requires a larger position, so on a small deposit Gold only starts trading once the risk setting is high enough. The Expert Advisor keeps running either way.

  • Deposit of 1 000 USD at 0.5 % risk: NAS100 trades, Gold stays out.
  • Deposit of 1 000 USD from 1.5 % risk: both symbols trade.
  • Deposit of 2 000 USD and above from 0.5 % risk: both symbols trade.

On a 1 000 USD deposit the same 1 % risk returns about +226 % over 2016 to 2026, against +341 % on a 100 000 USD deposit, because rounding the lot to 0.01 changes which trades are taken. The 100 000 USD figures are the reference, as the percentage risk is then applied without rounding.

PRICING

The introductory price is 200 USD. It increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold. In line with Market rules, a price change is applied at most once per day, so the increase may be delayed when more than 10 copies are sold on the same day. The price shown on this page is always the price you pay.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Symbols: XAUUSD and NAS100
  • Timeframe: H4
  • Account type: hedging
  • VPS recommended
  • Suggested minimum deposit: 1000 USD

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

All figures above are simulated results produced by the Strategy Tester on historical data. They include spread and commission, but not real slippage. They are not real trading results and do not indicate future results. Leveraged CFD trading carries a high risk of capital loss. Test on a demo account before any live use.

Support is provided through the product comments section and MQL5 private messages.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Nexus Shield
Guillaume Marchadier
Experts
Nexus Shield is a trend-following Expert Advisor built around prop firm challenge rules. It runs the same engine as Nexus Growth on XAUUSD and NAS100 in H4, with a risk module that monitors the daily and total drawdown limits and stops at the challenge target. SAME ENGINE AS NEXUS GROWTH The entry logic, the two markets and the stop handling are identical to Nexus Growth. What changes is the risk layer, rebuilt for a prop firm challenge instead of long-term compounding. - Direction — an EMA
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