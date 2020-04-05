EN

Nexus Growth is a trend-following Expert Advisor for XAUUSD and NAS100 on the H4 timeframe. Both symbols are traded in parallel from the same account.

HOW IT WORKS

Direction : an EMA and ADX filter determines the trend. Counter-trend entries are not taken.

Entry : a Donchian channel breakout opens the position.

Exit : every position is opened with a stop loss, followed by break-even and a trailing stop.

Position size : the lot is derived from the risk percentage and the stop distance. It is never fixed.

Risk control : drawdown limits are monitored at account level.

The Expert Advisor does not use grid or martingale, and does not open positions without a stop loss.

BACKTEST 2016 - 2026

Strategy Tester, MetaTrader 5, broker historical data, 99 % modelling quality. Deposit 100 000 USD, 1 % risk per trade, period 01.01.2016 to 30.06.2026.

Net profit : +341 % (100 000 to 440 708 USD) Maximum relative equity drawdown : 17.5 % Profit factor : 1.40 Sharpe ratio : 2.01 Trades : 1451, of which 64.3 % closed in profit

RISK SETTINGS

The same engine at three risk levels. Each result is shown together with the maximum drawdown recorded over the same period.

Conservative : risk per trade 0.5 %, net profit +115 %, per year +7.6 %, maximum drawdown 9.1 % Balanced : risk per trade 1 %, net profit +341 %, per year +15.2 %, maximum drawdown 17.5 % Aggressive : risk per trade 2 %, net profit +1490 %, per year +30.1 %, maximum drawdown 32.3 %

EXTENDED BACKTEST 2006 - 2026

The same test extended back to 2006 gives +142 % over 20.5 years, about 4.4 % per year, with a maximum drawdown of 55.6 %. The account stays below its starting balance for roughly ten years, between 2006 and 2016, a period during which Gold showed no sustained trend.

Modelling quality on this range is 77 %, against 99 % on 2016 to 2026, so these figures are less reliable and are provided as a stress test.

Conservative : risk per trade 0.5 %, net profit +61 %, per year +2.4 %, maximum drawdown 32.5 % Balanced : risk per trade 1 %, net profit +142 %, per year +4.4 %, maximum drawdown 55.6 % Aggressive : risk per trade 2 %, net profit +411 %, per year +8.3 %, maximum drawdown 79.1 %

This Expert Advisor follows trends. When the market trends, the strategy performs. When it does not, the account declines. Both backtests are published so that this behaviour is documented before purchase.

ACCOUNT SIZE, SYMBOLS AND MINIMUM RISK

The Expert Advisor trades NAS100 and Gold. NAS100 trades at every risk level. Gold uses a minimum lot of 0.01, which requires a larger position, so on a small deposit Gold only starts trading once the risk setting is high enough. The Expert Advisor keeps running either way.

Deposit of 1 000 USD at 0.5 % risk: NAS100 trades, Gold stays out.

Deposit of 1 000 USD from 1.5 % risk: both symbols trade.

Deposit of 2 000 USD and above from 0.5 % risk: both symbols trade.

On a 1 000 USD deposit the same 1 % risk returns about +226 % over 2016 to 2026, against +341 % on a 100 000 USD deposit, because rounding the lot to 0.01 changes which trades are taken. The 100 000 USD figures are the reference, as the percentage risk is then applied without rounding.

PRICING

The introductory price is 200 USD. It increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold. In line with Market rules, a price change is applied at most once per day, so the increase may be delayed when more than 10 copies are sold on the same day. The price shown on this page is always the price you pay.

REQUIREMENTS

Symbols: XAUUSD and NAS100

Timeframe: H4

Account type: hedging

VPS recommended

Suggested minimum deposit: 1000 USD

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

All figures above are simulated results produced by the Strategy Tester on historical data. They include spread and commission, but not real slippage. They are not real trading results and do not indicate future results. Leveraged CFD trading carries a high risk of capital loss. Test on a demo account before any live use.

Support is provided through the product comments section and MQL5 private messages.