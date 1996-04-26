Market Profile TPO Multi Period Profiles MT4

Market Profile TPO 

See where the market spent its time — not just where it went.

Market Profile TPO — multi-period Time-Price-Opportunity profiles with POC, Value Area, Initial Balance, Single Prints, dual volume overlay, and merge control — all on-chart, MT4.

Stock chart shows you price. Volume histogram shows you money. Neither shows you where time actually accumulated — and time is what institutions use to read market balance and imbalance. Market Profile TPO brings that auction-theory view to your MT4 chart, the same way prop desks read it on Sierra Chart or Bloomberg.

What you see on chart

  • Profile of price levels tagged by the time slice they traded in — the classic Market Profile shape, in letters or filled blocks (your choice)
  • POC (Point of Control) — the price level where the market spent the most time. The fairest price of the session
  • Value Area (VAH / VAL) — the band where most of the time-price opportunities printed. Outside the Value Area = where the market rejected price
  • Initial Balance (IB) — the first hour's range, the foundation every breakout trader watches
  • Single Prints — price levels that printed only once and never revisited. Auction-theory rejection zones — cleanest fade targets on the chart
  • Volume Value Area alongside TPO Value Area — overlay both views on the same profile and see instantly whether time agrees with money
  • Volume POC alongside TPO POC — when they diverge, institutions are accumulating where the rest of the market isn't looking
  • Candle overlay — candlesticks or OHLC bars drawn over the profile, so you read price action and auction structure in one view
  • 6 render modes — switch between them with one input

6 ways to view the same profile

Mode What it shows When to use
Profile Classic Market Profile shape Default — full auction read
Unfolded Each time slice drawn separately, side by side See auction development bar by bar
Profile (Histogram) Histogram-style volume profile view Pure volume-at-price read
MP + VP Outline TPO profile overlaid with volume outline Compare time vs money at a glance
TPO Histograms Stack TPO prints per price level Spot where time accumulated most
TPO H + VP Outline TPO histogram with volume outline on top Maximum info density view

11 profile periods — chart every auction

1m, 5m, 15m, 30m, 1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly — pick the one that matches your trading horizon. Day traders read the 30-minute auction; swing traders read weekly. One indicator covers both.

Why this pays for itself?

  • Read balance vs imbalance at a glance. Time spread evenly across prices = balanced market = mean-revert setup. Time concentrated at the extremes = imbalance = trending. The profile makes this visible — your eye doesn't have to count bars anymore.
  • Spot the day's fair price before the close. POC is the price the market kept returning to. Price tends to gravitate back there unless something shifts it. Knowing POC early is knowing where the day's buyers and sellers agree.
  • Fade Single Prints for clean reversion trades. A single-print zone is a one-off poke that never came back. The market usually fills it. These are your lowest-risk scalp targets.
  • See Initial Balance breakouts cleanly. Breaks of the first-hour high/low drive intraday direction more than any other level. IB lines put them on your chart automatically.
  • Compare time fair price vs money fair price. When the volume POC drifts above the TPO POC, buyers paid up but time didn't follow — a divergence that often precedes a reversal. You only see this if your indicator overlays both. This one does.

Merge & Unmerge profiles (bonus feature)

Merge adjacent profiles together into a single composite view. Unmerge them with a click. Some days the auction is one big story — sometimes two sessions need to be read as one. The merge/unmerge control adjusts your view in real time without reattaching the indicator.

Disk cache — instant reloads

Your profile data is cached to disk automatically. Reload the indicator or restart MT4 — profiles appear instantly instead of recalculating from scratch. Change symbol or timeframe — cache invalidates only when the structural setup changes (profile period, session hours, tick size, days back).

Inputs you control

Profile window: Profile period (11 options), profiles back (how many to draw), tick size, ticks per bar, value area %, session start/end (hours + minutes)

Display toggles: Show Initial Balance lines, Show Single Prints, Singles outside Value Area only, Merge/Unmerge ON/OFF

Render shape: Render mode (6 options), TPO style (Letters or Blocks), Normal profile width %

Lines & fills: POC line color/width, VA line color/width, VA fill color, VP POC color, VP VA color, IB line color

TPO style: Letter color inside VA, letter color outside VA, blocks color (outside VA), VA blocks color, POC block color

Candle overlay: Candlestick / Bar (OHLC) / Off — bull color, bear color, open marker color, close marker color

Volume outline: VP outline color, outline line width

Setup time: 90 seconds

  1. Attach to chart
  2. Pick profile period (defaults to Daily — works immediately)
  3. Set tick size to match your symbol (one-time per symbol: forex ~0.0001, indices ~0.1)
  4. Set session hours (defaults to full 24h — narrow for session-only day-trading)
  5. Read the chart — POC, VA, IB lines, Single Prints, candle overlay all on by default

No DLL. No external files. Runs entirely within MT4.

Why you won't find another MT4 TPO like this on Market

Market Profile TPO is a Sierra Chart / NinjaTrader / Bloomberg workflow. MT4 almost never has it — and the few MT4 listings that do generally give you a static daily profile, no singles, no IB, no dual volume overlay, no merge control, no candle overlay, no render modes, no 11-period support, no disk cache.

This one has all of it:
Feature Typical MT4 TPO listing This Market Profile TPO
Daily profile Sometimes
Hourly / 4H profiles Rare
Weekly / Monthly / Quarterly / Yearly Never
Initial Balance lines Rare
Single Prints Never
Multi-period (11) Never
Render modes Always 1 ✓ 6
Letters vs Blocks toggle Always never
Volume Value Area alongside TPO VA Never
Volume POC alongside TPO POC Never
Merge / Unmerge Never
Candle overlay Never
Disk cache for instant reload Never
Multi-session handling Rare
No DLL crash risk Depends


Compatibility

MetaTrader 4 only · All timeframes · All symbols (forex, indices, crypto, equities, commodities)

Limitations (so you know before you buy)

  • Tick size must match your symbol's tick or profile bars won't align to real prices. One-time setup per symbol.
  • Merge is between adjacent profiles of the same period — not across different period modes on the same chart.
  • Single Prints require pure MQL4 reconstruction of intraday data from your chart timeframe; if your chart timeframe is coarser than the profile's sub-period, single-print detection adjusts accordingly (accuracy scales with available chart granularity).
  • Candle overlay is drawn over the profile — if you prefer a clean profile-only view, toggle it off (one input).

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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Atomic Analyst
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5 (11)
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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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4.81 (21)
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M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
NAM Order Blocks
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3.67 (3)
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MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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Bernhard Schweigert
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Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whips
Owl smart levels
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When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
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