Volume Bubbles MT4


Volume Bubbles 

See the volume outliers and divergence bars — before they reverse on you.

Volume Bubbles — on-chart volume spike detector with divergence arrows.

Most volume tools dump a histogram at the bottom of your screen and leave you to guess which bars actually mattered. Volume Bubbles puts the answer directly on the chart: a bubble on the bar, sized by how unusual the volume was, colored by what that volume means, with an arrow when the volume story disagrees with the price story.

What you see

  • A bubble on outlier bars only. Routine bars stay clean. Only the bars that statistically stand out from recent volume behavior get a bubble.
  • Bubble size = strength of the spike. Bigger bubble = more unusual volume relative to recent history. You read the chart with your eye, not with a spreadsheet.
  • Bubble fill = confirmation. Solid bubble = the move behind that volume was confirmed. Hollow bubble = the volume failed to confirm — a fakeout that often precedes a reversal.
  • Divergence arrow on disagreement. When the money flow points one way and the time spent points the other way, an arrow shows you the direction of the bias. Up arrow = buyers paid up. Down arrow = sellers pushed down.

How to read the chart at a glance

What you see What it means What you do
Large solid bubble Real volume-backed move Hold trend, or add
Large hollow bubble Volume spike that failed Fade the move
Solid + up arrow Strong bullish money flow Lean long
Solid + down arrow Strong bearish money flow Lean short
Hollow + up arrow Bullish volume but unconfirmed Wait for confirmation
Hollow + down arrow Bearish volume but unconfirmed Wait for confirmation
No bubble Routine bar Skip — don't trade noise

Why this beats eyeballing a volume histogram

A volume histogram makes you do the math in your head: is this bar above average? by how much? is it real or a spike that'll revert? Volume Bubbles does that math for you, statistically, and puts the result on the bar where the move happened. You stop guessing and start reading.

Inputs you control

Detection sensitivity:
  • How many bars look back to define "normal"
  • Minimum spike threshold (raise it to see only the extreme outliers, lower it to see more)
  • Minimum divergence gap before an arrow appears
Display:
  • How many bars of history to draw on (depth of lookback)
  • Bubble size bracket (min/max — the scaling range for the spike visualization)
  • Arrow size
  • 7 individual colors — every signal state has its own color, so you train your eye to read the chart instantly
Symbol fitting:

  • One input for your symbol's price step — set it once per instrument

Setup time: 60 seconds

  1. Attach to chart
  2. Set price step to match your symbol's tick size (one-time per symbol — most brokers' forex = 0.0001, indices = 0.1)
  3. See Expert tab for recommended inputs. it'll refresh each time the indicator is loaded
  4. Defaults handle the rest — bubbles appear on outlier bars, arrows appear on divergences
  5. Read the chart — solid = confirmed, hollow = rejected, arrow = direction bias

No DLL. No external files. Drop the .ex4 in your indicators folder and run.

Why no one else has this on MQL4 Market

You'll find plenty of volume histogram indicators. You'll find a few that try to draw profile-style lines. What you won't find is this specific fusion — outlier detection + divergence arrows rendered on the bar itself. That workflow normally lives on platforms that cost five times what MT4 does. This brings it to your MT4 chart.

Built for reliability

  • Pure MQL4 — no DLL crash risk, no missing-library errors
  • Per-instance isolation — attach to multiple charts without state bleed
  • Auto-calibration detects symbol type (forex, indices, crypto) and adjusts handling automatically
  • CPU-friendly — full recalc on chart load, incremental same-tick updates afterward (won't slow your terminal on heavy charts)
  • No chart flicker (objects update in place, not delete-and-recreate)
  • Input validation on load — invalid inputs print a descriptive error and reject cleanly, no silent breakage

Compatibility

MetaTrader 4 only · All timeframes · All symbols

Limitations (so you know before you buy)

  • Price step must match your symbol's tick size or bubbles won't scale correctly. One-time setup per symbol.
  • Not a line-drawing tool. This marks the bars worth looking at — it does not draw POC/VAH/VAL lines across your chart. Pair it with my Volume Profile indicator (sold separately) if you want both views.
  • 7 signal states, not more. The classification covers the situations that actually happen in the market — impossible combinations are pruned, not paywalled.
  • Symbols with no usable tick volume (rare, some equity feeds) — bubbles still render but signal strength won't be meaningful on those feeds.
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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (21)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Break and Retest
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (20)
Indicators
This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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