Anchored VWAP plus Bands MT4

Anchored VWAP — 5 draggable anchors with deviation bands 

Volume-weighted average price anchored to user-defined points on the chart. Drop an anchor where you want the VWAP to start — earnings, swing high/low, session open, any event — and the indicator recalculates from that bar forward.
What it does:
  • Up to 5 independent anchors, each with its own VWAP line and color, running simultaneously on the same chart
  • 2 configurable σ deviation bands (default ±1σ and ±2σ) attachable to any single anchor of your choice
  • Draggable anchor arrows — move an anchor anywhere on the chart, VWAP recomputes instantly
  • Click-to-reposition in edit mode: click any bar to move the active anchor there
  • Stable anchor IDs across timeframes — switching TF does not break or reset your anchors
Keyboard controls (edit mode):
  • E — toggle edit mode (draggable / locked)
  • W — cycle active anchor
  • R — reset all anchors to defaults
  • Click on chart (while in edit mode) — jump the active anchor to the clicked bar
Customization (13 inputs):
  • Number of anchors shown: 1 to 5
  • Individual color per anchor (5 separate color inputs)
  • VWAP line width
  • Toggle deviation bands on/off
  • Choose which anchor carries the bands
  • Two independent deviation multipliers (σ)
  • Two band colors
  • Band line width
  • Anchor size (1–5)
Why use anchored VWAP?
Anchored VWAP tells you the average price paid by traders since a specific event — not since session open like standard VWAP. Use it to track:
  • Post-news buyer/seller positioning
  • Intraday institutional accumulation zones
  • Trend health after a swing pivot
  • Reversion targets after a deviation spike
    Compatibility:
    • MetaTrader 4 only
    • All timeframes
    • All symbols (forex, indices, crypto, equities)
    Limitations:
    • Edit-mode keybinds require keyboard focus on the chart (click chart first if inputs seem ignored — standard MT4 behavior)
    • 2 deviation bands max (±1σ, ±2σ). More bands are not supported.
    • Bands attach to one anchor at a time, not multiple anchors simultaneously.
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    Amir Atif
    Indicators
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    MFI Pulse Pro
    Leandro Bernardez Camero
    Indicators
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    Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
    Indicators
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    Naturu MT4
    Ivan Stefanov
    Indicators
    'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment ) When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calcula
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    Cesar Sebastian Rosales Ibarra
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