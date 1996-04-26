Market Profile TPO Multi Period Profiles MT4

Market Profile TPO

See where the market spent its time — not just where it went.

Market Profile TPO — multi-period Time-Price-Opportunity profiles with POC, Value Area, Initial Balance, Single Prints, dual volume overlay, and merge control — all on-chart, MT4.

Stock chart shows you price. Volume histogram shows you money. Neither shows you where time actually accumulated — and time is what institutions use to read market balance and imbalance. Market Profile TPO brings that auction-theory view to your MT4 chart, the same way prop desks read it on Sierra Chart or Bloomberg.

What you see on chart

Profile of price levels tagged by the time slice they traded in — the classic Market Profile shape, in letters or filled blocks (your choice)

tagged by the time slice they traded in — the classic Market Profile shape, in letters or filled blocks (your choice) POC (Point of Control) — the price level where the market spent the most time. The fairest price of the session

— the price level where the market spent the most time. The fairest price of the session Value Area (VAH / VAL) — the band where most of the time-price opportunities printed. Outside the Value Area = where the market rejected price

— the band where most of the time-price opportunities printed. Outside the Value Area = where the market rejected price I nitial Balance (IB) — the first hour's range, the foundation every breakout trader watches

— the first hour's range, the foundation every breakout trader watches Single Prints — price levels that printed only once and never revisited. Auction-theory rejection zones — cleanest fade targets on the chart

— price levels that printed only once and never revisited. Auction-theory rejection zones — cleanest fade targets on the chart Volume Value Area alongside TPO Value Area — overlay both views on the same profile and see instantly whether time agrees with money

— overlay both views on the same profile and see instantly whether time agrees with money Volume POC alongside TPO POC — when they diverge, institutions are accumulating where the rest of the market isn't looking

— when they diverge, institutions are accumulating where the rest of the market isn't looking Candle overlay — candlesticks or OHLC bars drawn over the profile, so you read price action and auction structure in one view

— candlesticks or OHLC bars drawn over the profile, so you read price action and auction structure in one view 6 render modes — switch between them with one input

6 ways to view the same profile

Mode What it shows When to use Profile Classic Market Profile shape Default — full auction read Unfolded Each time slice drawn separately, side by side See auction development bar by bar Profile (Histogram) Histogram-style volume profile view Pure volume-at-price read MP + VP Outline TPO profile overlaid with volume outline Compare time vs money at a glance TPO Histograms Stack TPO prints per price level Spot where time accumulated most TPO H + VP Outline TPO histogram with volume outline on top Maximum info density view

11 profile periods — chart every auction

1m, 5m, 15m, 30m, 1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly — pick the one that matches your trading horizon. Day traders read the 30-minute auction; swing traders read weekly. One indicator covers both.

Why this pays for itself?

Read balance vs imbalance at a glance . Time spread evenly across prices = balanced market = mean-revert setup. Time concentrated at the extremes = imbalance = trending. The profile makes this visible — your eye doesn't have to count bars anymore.

. Time spread evenly across prices = balanced market = mean-revert setup. Time concentrated at the extremes = imbalance = trending. The profile makes this visible — your eye doesn't have to count bars anymore. Spot the day's fair price before the close . POC is the price the market kept returning to. Price tends to gravitate back there unless something shifts it. Knowing POC early is knowing where the day's buyers and sellers agree.

. POC is the price the market kept returning to. Price tends to gravitate back there unless something shifts it. Knowing POC early is knowing where the day's buyers and sellers agree. Fade Single Prints for clean reversion trades . A single-print zone is a one-off poke that never came back. The market usually fills it. These are your lowest-risk scalp targets.

. A single-print zone is a one-off poke that never came back. The market usually fills it. These are your lowest-risk scalp targets. See Initial Balance breakouts cleanly . Breaks of the first-hour high/low drive intraday direction more than any other level. IB lines put them on your chart automatically.

. Breaks of the first-hour high/low drive intraday direction more than any other level. IB lines put them on your chart automatically. Compare time fair price vs money fair price. When the volume POC drifts above the TPO POC, buyers paid up but time didn't follow — a divergence that often precedes a reversal. You only see this if your indicator overlays both. This one does.

Merge & Unmerge profiles (bonus feature)

Merge adjacent profiles together into a single composite view. Unmerge them with a click. Some days the auction is one big story — sometimes two sessions need to be read as one. The merge/unmerge control adjusts your view in real time without reattaching the indicator.

Disk cache — instant reloads

Your profile data is cached to disk automatically. Reload the indicator or restart MT4 — profiles appear instantly instead of recalculating from scratch. Change symbol or timeframe — cache invalidates only when the structural setup changes (profile period, session hours, tick size, days back).

Inputs you control

Profile window: Profile period (11 options), profiles back (how many to draw), tick size, ticks per bar, value area %, session start/end (hours + minutes)

Display toggles: Show Initial Balance lines, Show Single Prints, Singles outside Value Area only, Merge/Unmerge ON/OFF

Render shape: Render mode (6 options), TPO style (Letters or Blocks), Normal profile width %

Lines & fills: POC line color/width, VA line color/width, VA fill color, VP POC color, VP VA color, IB line color

TPO style: Letter color inside VA, letter color outside VA, blocks color (outside VA), VA blocks color, POC block color

Candle overlay: Candlestick / Bar (OHLC) / Off — bull color, bear color, open marker color, close marker color

Volume outline: VP outline color, outline line width

Setup time: 90 seconds

Attach to chart Pick profile period (defaults to Daily — works immediately) Set tick size to match your symbol (one-time per symbol: forex ~0.0001, indices ~0.1) Set session hours (defaults to full 24h — narrow for session-only day-trading) Read the chart — POC, VA, IB lines, Single Prints, candle overlay all on by default

No DLL. No external files. Runs entirely within MT4.

Why you won't find another MT4 TPO like this on Market

Market Profile TPO is a Sierra Chart / NinjaTrader / Bloomberg workflow. MT4 almost never has it — and the few MT4 listings that do generally give you a static daily profile, no singles, no IB, no dual volume overlay, no merge control, no candle overlay, no render modes, no 11-period support, no disk cache.

This one has all of it:

Feature Typical MT4 TPO listing This Market Profile TPO Daily profile Sometimes ✓ Hourly / 4H profiles Rare ✓ Weekly / Monthly / Quarterly / Yearly Never ✓ Initial Balance lines Rare ✓ Single Prints Never ✓ Multi-period (11) Never ✓ Render modes Always 1 ✓ 6 Letters vs Blocks toggle Always never ✓ Volume Value Area alongside TPO VA Never ✓ Volume POC alongside TPO POC Never ✓ Merge / Unmerge Never ✓ Candle overlay Never ✓ Disk cache for instant reload Never ✓ Multi-session handling Rare ✓ No DLL crash risk Depends ✓





Compatibility

MetaTrader 4 only · All timeframes · All symbols (forex, indices, crypto, equities, commodities)

Limitations (so you know before you buy)