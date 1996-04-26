Market Profile TPO Multi Period Profiles MT4

Market Profile TPO 

See where the market spent its time — not just where it went.

Market Profile TPO — multi-period Time-Price-Opportunity profiles with POC, Value Area, Initial Balance, Single Prints, dual volume overlay, and merge control — all on-chart, MT4.

Stock chart shows you price. Volume histogram shows you money. Neither shows you where time actually accumulated — and time is what institutions use to read market balance and imbalance. Market Profile TPO brings that auction-theory view to your MT4 chart, the same way prop desks read it on Sierra Chart or Bloomberg.

What you see on chart

  • Profile of price levels tagged by the time slice they traded in — the classic Market Profile shape, in letters or filled blocks (your choice)
  • POC (Point of Control) — the price level where the market spent the most time. The fairest price of the session
  • Value Area (VAH / VAL) — the band where most of the time-price opportunities printed. Outside the Value Area = where the market rejected price
  • Initial Balance (IB) — the first hour's range, the foundation every breakout trader watches
  • Single Prints — price levels that printed only once and never revisited. Auction-theory rejection zones — cleanest fade targets on the chart
  • Volume Value Area alongside TPO Value Area — overlay both views on the same profile and see instantly whether time agrees with money
  • Volume POC alongside TPO POC — when they diverge, institutions are accumulating where the rest of the market isn't looking
  • Candle overlay — candlesticks or OHLC bars drawn over the profile, so you read price action and auction structure in one view
  • 6 render modes — switch between them with one input

6 ways to view the same profile

Mode What it shows When to use
Profile Classic Market Profile shape Default — full auction read
Unfolded Each time slice drawn separately, side by side See auction development bar by bar
Profile (Histogram) Histogram-style volume profile view Pure volume-at-price read
MP + VP Outline TPO profile overlaid with volume outline Compare time vs money at a glance
TPO Histograms Stack TPO prints per price level Spot where time accumulated most
TPO H + VP Outline TPO histogram with volume outline on top Maximum info density view

11 profile periods — chart every auction

1m, 5m, 15m, 30m, 1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly — pick the one that matches your trading horizon. Day traders read the 30-minute auction; swing traders read weekly. One indicator covers both.

Why this pays for itself?

  • Read balance vs imbalance at a glance. Time spread evenly across prices = balanced market = mean-revert setup. Time concentrated at the extremes = imbalance = trending. The profile makes this visible — your eye doesn't have to count bars anymore.
  • Spot the day's fair price before the close. POC is the price the market kept returning to. Price tends to gravitate back there unless something shifts it. Knowing POC early is knowing where the day's buyers and sellers agree.
  • Fade Single Prints for clean reversion trades. A single-print zone is a one-off poke that never came back. The market usually fills it. These are your lowest-risk scalp targets.
  • See Initial Balance breakouts cleanly. Breaks of the first-hour high/low drive intraday direction more than any other level. IB lines put them on your chart automatically.
  • Compare time fair price vs money fair price. When the volume POC drifts above the TPO POC, buyers paid up but time didn't follow — a divergence that often precedes a reversal. You only see this if your indicator overlays both. This one does.

Merge & Unmerge profiles (bonus feature)

Merge adjacent profiles together into a single composite view. Unmerge them with a click. Some days the auction is one big story — sometimes two sessions need to be read as one. The merge/unmerge control adjusts your view in real time without reattaching the indicator.

Disk cache — instant reloads

Your profile data is cached to disk automatically. Reload the indicator or restart MT4 — profiles appear instantly instead of recalculating from scratch. Change symbol or timeframe — cache invalidates only when the structural setup changes (profile period, session hours, tick size, days back).

Inputs you control

Profile window: Profile period (11 options), profiles back (how many to draw), tick size, ticks per bar, value area %, session start/end (hours + minutes)

Display toggles: Show Initial Balance lines, Show Single Prints, Singles outside Value Area only, Merge/Unmerge ON/OFF

Render shape: Render mode (6 options), TPO style (Letters or Blocks), Normal profile width %

Lines & fills: POC line color/width, VA line color/width, VA fill color, VP POC color, VP VA color, IB line color

TPO style: Letter color inside VA, letter color outside VA, blocks color (outside VA), VA blocks color, POC block color

Candle overlay: Candlestick / Bar (OHLC) / Off — bull color, bear color, open marker color, close marker color

Volume outline: VP outline color, outline line width

Setup time: 90 seconds

  1. Attach to chart
  2. Pick profile period (defaults to Daily — works immediately)
  3. Set tick size to match your symbol (one-time per symbol: forex ~0.0001, indices ~0.1)
  4. Set session hours (defaults to full 24h — narrow for session-only day-trading)
  5. Read the chart — POC, VA, IB lines, Single Prints, candle overlay all on by default

No DLL. No external files. Runs entirely within MT4.

Why you won't find another MT4 TPO like this on Market

Market Profile TPO is a Sierra Chart / NinjaTrader / Bloomberg workflow. MT4 almost never has it — and the few MT4 listings that do generally give you a static daily profile, no singles, no IB, no dual volume overlay, no merge control, no candle overlay, no render modes, no 11-period support, no disk cache.

This one has all of it:
Feature Typical MT4 TPO listing This Market Profile TPO
Daily profile Sometimes
Hourly / 4H profiles Rare
Weekly / Monthly / Quarterly / Yearly Never
Initial Balance lines Rare
Single Prints Never
Multi-period (11) Never
Render modes Always 1 ✓ 6
Letters vs Blocks toggle Always never
Volume Value Area alongside TPO VA Never
Volume POC alongside TPO POC Never
Merge / Unmerge Never
Candle overlay Never
Disk cache for instant reload Never
Multi-session handling Rare
No DLL crash risk Depends


Compatibility

MetaTrader 4 only · All timeframes · All symbols (forex, indices, crypto, equities, commodities)

Limitations (so you know before you buy)

  • Tick size must match your symbol's tick or profile bars won't align to real prices. One-time setup per symbol.
  • Merge is between adjacent profiles of the same period — not across different period modes on the same chart.
  • Single Prints require pure MQL4 reconstruction of intraday data from your chart timeframe; if your chart timeframe is coarser than the profile's sub-period, single-print detection adjusts accordingly (accuracy scales with available chart granularity).
  • Candle overlay is drawn over the profile — if you prefer a clean profile-only view, toggle it off (one input).

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Новый вариант торговой панели, в котором теперь имеется возможность раздельного закрытия ордеров Buy и Sell, показ на графике целей для всех ордеров, а также возможность использования панели для торговли с брокерами, работающими по правилу FIFO. Также в новой версии добавлены кнопки опций для раздельного управления открытыми ордерами. Имеет удобный визуализированный   интерфейс и интуитивно понятное управление без массы дополнительных вкладок, на которые трейдерам приходится отвлекаться и перекл
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
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Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
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5 (2)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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4.71 (7)
Индикаторы
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Daniel Stein
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Индикаторы
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Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Индикаторы
Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
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Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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Alexey Minkov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
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Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Индикаторы
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Индикатор M1 Arrow основан на естественных принципах торговли на рынке, включая анализ волатильности и объема. Индикатор можно использовать с любым таймфреймом и валютной парой. Один простой в использовании параметр индикатора позволит вам адаптировать сигналы к любой валютной паре и таймфрейму, на котором вы хотите торговать. Помимо основного алгоритма, основанного на сигналах на покупку и продажу, индикатор также имеет множество встроенных дополнительных стратегий, которые вы можете выбрать в
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Trend Trading - это индикатор, предназначенный для получения максимальной прибыли от трендов, происходящих на рынке, путем определения времени отката и прорыва. Он находит торговые возможности, анализируя, что делает цена во время установленных тенденций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Торгуйте на финансовых рынках с уверенностью и эффективностью Прибыль от устоявшихся тенденций без проволочек Признать прибыльные откаты, пр
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Cesar Sebastian Rosales Ibarra
Индикаторы
Volume Profile  Stop guessing where the real money traded. See it. Volume Profile — multi-mode, multi-profile, with POC / Value Area / Peaks & Valleys drawn directly on your chart. Most volume tools dump a histogram at the bottom of your screen and make you guess which price level actually carried the volume. Volume Profile puts the volume where the price is — on the chart, at the price levels where money actually changed hands. You see the value area, the control point, the rejection tails, an
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