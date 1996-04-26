Volume Profile Multi Period Profile MT4


Volume Profile 

Stop guessing where the real money traded. See it.

Volume Profile — multi-mode, multi-profile, with POC / Value Area / Peaks & Valleys drawn directly on your chart.

Most volume tools dump a histogram at the bottom of your screen and make you guess which price level actually carried the volume. Volume Profile puts the volume where the price is — on the chart, at the price levels where money actually changed hands. You see the value area, the control point, the rejection tails, and the accumulation zones. No guessing, no eyeballing.

What you see

  • POC (Point of Control) line — the single price level with the most traded volume in the profile. The market's own fair price for that range.
  • Value Area (VAH / VAL) — the price band where 70% of the volume traded (configurable — 70%, 80%, any %). Outside the value area = price extremes where volume was thin and reversals are likely.
  • Profile bars — horizontal volume bars drawn at each price level, so you instantly see where money clustered and where it didn't.
  • Peaks & Valleys (toggleable) — local maxima and minima of the volume curve, marked as support/resistance shelf levels. The levels the market often bounces off.
  • Profile outline (toggleable) — clean outer envelope around the profile for traders who prefer minimal visuals.
  • Up to 10 simultaneous profiles on the same chart — see how volume shifted across the last 10 days, weeks, or custom windows.

7 profile modes — one indicator, every workflow

Mode What it does Use case
Visible Range Profiles exactly the bars you see on screen Quick read of the current price action
Start Date → Now Profiles from a chosen date to the current bar Track accumulation since an earnings/news event
Date → Date Profiles a fixed historical window Backtest volume behavior around past events
Bar Count Profiles the last N bars Fixed-window analysis without date math
Trading Session Profiles only bars inside your session hours Day traders — exclude overnight noise
Multi-Profile (Fixed) Up to 10 profiles, Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Quarterly / Yearly See volume migration across periods
Multi-Profile (Time Range) Up to 10 profiles, each on a custom time range Custom session windows,.daily or weekly intraday study

Why this pays for itself?

  • Find the fair price the market agreed on. POC is where most volume changed hands — that's the level institutions defend. Price reacts at POC, and now you know where it is before the reaction, not after.
  • Spot rejection before it confirms. Price spikes outside the Value Area (VAH/VAL)? That move usually reverts. The Value Area bands make the rejection visible at a glance.
  • Trade with the shelves. Peaks and valleys in the volume curve act as price shelves — support below, resistance above. Same logic institutions use, on your MT4 chart.
  • Compare volume across periods. With up to 10 profiles on the same chart, you see whether the buyers are actually committing further or just defending yesterday's level. That's the difference between a trend and a trap.
  • Stop guessing with bottom-panel histograms. A histogram tells you "a lot traded." Volume Profile tells you "a lot traded at this exact price." That's the difference.

Inputs you control

Profile mode & window:

Profile mode (7 modes), lookback days, bar count, start date, end date, session hours, multi-profile time window (HH:MM to HH:MM)

Multi-profile:

Interval (Daily/Weekly/Monthly/Quarterly/Yearly), max profiles shown (up to 10)

Calculation:

Price step (tick size), Value Area % (default 70), bin width, max price levels, minimum volume % threshold

Display — position & color:

Profile side (left/right), width, max history bars loaded, profile color, Value Area color, POC bar color, POC line color, peak color, valley color

Display — lines:

Show POC line (on/off), show outer outline (on/off), outline minimum volume %, show peaks & valleys (on/off), line width

Setup time: 90 seconds

  1. Attach to chart
  2. Pick profile mode (defaults to Visible Range — works immediately)
  3. Set price step to match your symbol (one-time per symbol: forex ~0.0001, indices ~0.1)
  4. Set Value Area % (default 70 — leave it unless you have a reason)
  5. Read the chart — POC line, Value Area, peaks/valleys all on by default

No DLL. No external files. Drop the .ex4 in your indicators folder and run.

Why this Volume Profile, not the free ones on Market

Free MT4 volume profile indicators usually give you one mode (visible range only), one profile at a time, no peaks/valleys, no session filtering, no multi-period. You're left doing the date math, the session math, the "where did the volume migrate" math — all in your head.

This one gives you:

Feature Free MT4 Volume Profiles This Volume Profile
Visible Range profile Sometimes
Start-Date → Now Rare
Date → Date backtest Rare
Bar Count Rare
Session-only filter Rare
Multi-profile (up to 10) Almost never
Multi-period (D/W/M/Q/Y) Never
Custom multi-profile time range Never
POC line + Value Area bands Sometimes
Peaks & valleys as S/R shelves Never
Profile outline Rare
No DLL crash risk

Compatibility

MetaTrader 4 only · All timeframes · All symbols (forex, indices, crypto, equities, commodities)

Limitations (so you know before you buy)

  • Price step must match your symbol's tick size or profile bars won't align to real prices. One-time setup per symbol.
  • Up to 10 concurrent profiles in multi-profile modes — enough for almost any workflow, but if you need 50 micro-profiles on one chart, this isn't the tool.
  • POC / VAH / VAL / peaks / valleys drawn as chart objects (lines and bars). For traders who want only a single bottom-panel histogram, this is more visual — not less.
  • Doesn't draw a VWAP line — POC is shown explicitly, but VWAP is not rendered as a separate line. If you want VWAP on the same chart, see my VWAP indicator (sold separately) — they pair cleanly.
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Индикаторы
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Garry James Goodchild
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Индикаторы
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Alexey Minkov
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Индикаторы
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Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO — это передовой торговый индикатор, сочетающий фильтр Лагерра (Laguerre Filter) Джона Элерса с мощным движком автоматической оптимизации. Вместо использования фиксированных параметров индикатор автоматически подбирает оптимальные настройки на основе недавних рыночных условий, что позволяет адаптироваться к изменяющейся волатильности без необходимости ручной корректировки. Индикатор генерирует четкие сигналы на ПОКУПКУ и ПРОДАЖУ, а также адаптивные уровни Stop Loss и T
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
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Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
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Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
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Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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FX Power MT4 NG
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5 (37)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
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5 (3)
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Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
Atomic Analyst
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5 (11)
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Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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4 (4)
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Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Gold Channel XAUUSD
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5 (4)
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Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
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4.39 (36)
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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