Pips Break
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 11
Pips Break – High-Speed Scalping Expert Advisor
Pips Break is a precision-built scalping Expert Advisor designed to capture fast price movements in highly volatile markets, with a strong focus on Gold (XAUUSD).
This EA is optimized for traders who want quick entries and exits, taking advantage of momentum and short-term market inefficiencies. Pips Break is engineered to perform in fast conditions where speed and accuracy are critical.
Key Advantages:
🚀 High-Speed Scalping Execution
Optimized for rapid market conditions with pending stop order handling.
🔥 Volatility Optimized (Gold Ready)
Built to perform in high-volatility pairs, especially XAUUSD.
⚙️ Flexible Stop Loss & Take Profit
Supports both Dynamic (ATR-based) and Fixed SL/TP, allowing full control over risk and reward.
🔒 Break Even Protection (BE)
Automatically secures trades by locking in profit once price moves in your favor.
📈 Smart Trailing Stop
Protects profits and maximizes winning trades by following price movement dynamically.
Trading Style:
Pips Break focuses on detecting sharp market movements and executing trades with tight control, aiming for consistent small profits rather than long holds.
Recommended Settings:
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Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
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Min. Balance : $100for 0.01 lot.
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Timeframe: M15
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Broker: Low spread & fast execution
Pips Break is ideal for traders who prefer aggressive scalping strategies in high-volatility environments while maintaining controlled risk.
Note:
- Also work for BTCUSD and Nasdaq M15 Timeframe.
- For low volatile pairs, use higher timeframe like H1-D1 (tweaking by yourself is needed).
- Check setfile in "Comment".
- DISABLE Dashboard for quick performance.