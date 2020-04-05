Pips Break

Pips Break – High-Speed Scalping Expert Advisor

Pips Break is a precision-built scalping Expert Advisor designed to capture fast price movements in highly volatile markets, with a strong focus on Gold (XAUUSD).

This EA is optimized for traders who want quick entries and exits, taking advantage of momentum and short-term market inefficiencies. Pips Break is engineered to perform in fast conditions where speed and accuracy are critical.


Key Advantages:

🚀 High-Speed Scalping Execution
Optimized for rapid market conditions with pending stop order handling.

🔥 Volatility Optimized (Gold Ready)
Built to perform in high-volatility pairs, especially XAUUSD.

⚙️ Flexible Stop Loss & Take Profit
Supports both Dynamic (ATR-based) and Fixed SL/TP, allowing full control over risk and reward.

🔒 Break Even Protection (BE)
Automatically secures trades by locking in profit once price moves in your favor.

📈 Smart Trailing Stop
Protects profits and maximizes winning trades by following price movement dynamically.


Trading Style:
Pips Break focuses on detecting sharp market movements and executing trades with tight control, aiming for consistent small profits rather than long holds.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Min. Balance : $100for 0.01 lot.

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Broker: Low spread & fast execution

Pips Break is ideal for traders who prefer aggressive scalping strategies in high-volatility environments while maintaining controlled risk.


Note:
- Also work for BTCUSD and Nasdaq M15 Timeframe.
- For low volatile pairs, use higher timeframe like H1-D1 (tweaking by yourself is needed).
- Check setfile in "Comment".
- DISABLE Dashboard for quick performance.


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4.64 (11)
Experts
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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