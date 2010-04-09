📌 Introducing Etrend – Identifying Strong Market Trends

Etrend is an intelligent trading robot specifically designed to detect and trade strong market trends. It avoids trading in ranging markets and focuses on capitalizing on high-momentum movements.

🔹 Why Choose Etrend?

✅ Trend-Based Trading – Only trades in trending markets and avoids ranging conditions.

✅ Optimized Risk Management – Uses a 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio for better control over losses and maximizing potential gains.

✅ Minimum 20 Pips Target – Trades close only when at least 20 pips in profit.

✅ Supports Multiple Assets – Works on Gold, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and indices like Dow Jones.

✅ Best Performance on H4 Timeframe – The robot performs optimally in the 4-hour timeframe.

📌 Technical Details:

🔹 Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT4 version may be released based on demand)

🔹 Minimum Recommended Capital: $100

🔹 VPS Recommended for optimal performance and uninterrupted execution

If you’re looking for a professional trading bot that focuses on strong trends and avoids unnecessary trades, Etrend could be the perfect choice for you. 🚀



