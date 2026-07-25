GOLD 1min

限时特价：149，原价：199


以精准为本，以纪律为中心，以执行为驱动，才能创造稳定的回报。

 

经过几天的实盘交易，它证明了自身的价值。虽然交易机会有限，但信号质量很高，整体收益也很稳定。目前为止，一切进展顺利，我对它的未来表现充满信心。

 

我使用这款智能交易系统（EA）已有一段时间了。虽然它最初的表现相对稳定，但最近盈利能力尤为强劲。面对量化宽松政策宣布后复杂多变的市场环境，特别是地缘政治事件引发的波动，团队持续优化和更新系统，展现了高度的专业精神。

  This strategy operates 24/7 based on the M1 Waterfall trend signal, with no default time restrictions, ensuring consistent execution logic between the strategy tester and signal copy trading across all time windows. The system includes an optional ATR volatility filter module and customizable trading session parameters, allowing users to flexibly configure settings based on their brokerage environment and risk appetite, enabling seamless switching from 24/7 scalping to market timing.


It is recommended to download the free demo version first, and complete independent backtesting and verification using your brokerage's real SPX500 M1 Tick data in the strategy tester. Purchase only after confirming it meets expectations. Purchased users will receive a dedicated parameter configuration guide and periodic strategy optimization updates, ensuring the EA continuously adapts to market changes.

我对团队的长期投入和产品开发充满了信心；QE已经成为我投资组合中可靠且重要的组成部分。


 

祝您交易顺利！

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