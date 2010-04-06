RF Price Action Breakout EA

RF Price Action Breakout EA is an automated trading system designed to trade based on price action and breakout of key market levels, with a strong focus on risk control and consistency.

This Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grid, or averaging techniques. Trades are executed only when predefined market conditions are met, aiming to avoid overtrading and unnecessary exposure.

Trading Concept

Identification of key support and resistance levels

levels Market structure and momentum analysis

Execution based on valid breakout conditions

Inactive during unclear or unfavorable market conditions

Risk Management

Every trade uses Stop Loss and Take Profit

and Controlled drawdown approach

No excessive simultaneous positions

This risk management structure is designed to maintain account stability over the medium to long term.

Key Features

Price action–based strategy

No martingale, no grid, no averaging

Focus on capital protection and controlled risk

Suitable for traders who value disciplined execution

Designed for both normal and volatile market conditions

Performance & Transparency

The EA performance is monitored through a publicly available third-party tracking service (Myfxbook).

The screenshots provided with this product include:

Live performance chart updated on 16 January 2026

Account status showing verified track record and trading privileges (16 January 2026)

(16 January 2026) Backtest result chart starting from 1 January 2025

Live monitoring link (Myfxbook):



Important Notes