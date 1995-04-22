Pips Break

Pips Break – High-Speed Scalping Expert Advisor

Pips Break is a precision-built scalping Expert Advisor designed to capture fast price movements in highly volatile markets, with a strong focus on Gold (XAUUSD).

This EA is optimized for traders who want quick entries and exits, taking advantage of momentum and short-term market inefficiencies. Pips Break is engineered to perform in fast conditions where speed and accuracy are critical.


Key Advantages:

🚀 High-Speed Scalping Execution
Optimized for rapid market conditions with pending stop order handling.

🔥 Volatility Optimized (Gold Ready)
Built to perform in high-volatility pairs, especially XAUUSD.

⚙️ Flexible Stop Loss & Take Profit
Supports both Dynamic (ATR-based) and Fixed SL/TP, allowing full control over risk and reward.

🔒 Break Even Protection (BE)
Automatically secures trades by locking in profit once price moves in your favor.

📈 Smart Trailing Stop
Protects profits and maximizes winning trades by following price movement dynamically.


Trading Style:
Pips Break focuses on detecting sharp market movements and executing trades with tight control, aiming for consistent small profits rather than long holds.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Min. Balance : $100for 0.01 lot.

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Broker: Low spread & fast execution

Pips Break is ideal for traders who prefer aggressive scalping strategies in high-volatility environments while maintaining controlled risk.


Note:
- Also work for BTCUSD and Nasdaq M15 Timeframe.
- For low volatile pairs, use higher timeframe like H1-D1 (tweaking by yourself is needed).
- Check setfile in "Comment".
- DISABLE Dashboard for quick performance.


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Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
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3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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