Pips Break – High-Speed Scalping Expert Advisor

Pips Break is a precision-built scalping Expert Advisor designed to capture fast price movements in highly volatile markets, with a strong focus on Gold (XAUUSD).

This EA is optimized for traders who want quick entries and exits, taking advantage of momentum and short-term market inefficiencies. Pips Break is engineered to perform in fast conditions where speed and accuracy are critical.





Key Advantages:

🚀 High-Speed Scalping Execution

Optimized for rapid market conditions with pending stop order handling.

🔥 Volatility Optimized (Gold Ready)

Built to perform in high-volatility pairs, especially XAUUSD.

⚙️ Flexible Stop Loss & Take Profit

Supports both Dynamic (ATR-based) and Fixed SL/TP, allowing full control over risk and reward.

🔒 Break Even Protection (BE)

Automatically secures trades by locking in profit once price moves in your favor.

📈 Smart Trailing Stop

Protects profits and maximizes winning trades by following price movement dynamically.





Trading Style:

Pips Break focuses on detecting sharp market movements and executing trades with tight control, aiming for consistent small profits rather than long holds.

Recommended Settings:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Min. Balance : $100for 0.01 lot.

Timeframe: M15

Broker: Low spread & fast execution

Pips Break is ideal for traders who prefer aggressive scalping strategies in high-volatility environments while maintaining controlled risk.





Note:

- Also work for BTCUSD and Nasdaq M15 Timeframe.

- For low volatile pairs, use higher timeframe like H1-D1 (tweaking by yourself is needed).

- Check setfile in "Comment".

- DISABLE Dashboard for quick performance.