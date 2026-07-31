ApexForge MA Radar
- Indicators
-
Po-hsiung HuangApexForge develops professional trading tools for MetaTrader 5, focusing on lightweight, high-performance indicators and Expert Advisors. Our mission is to build practical, reliable solutions that help traders make better decisions through clean design, efficient execution, and long-term
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 31 July 2026
ApexForge MA Radar
Lightweight Automatic MA Direction Panel
ApexForge MA Radar is a lightweight moving-average direction panel for MT5.
It automatically detects EMA indicators attached to the current chart and displays them in real time according to their price order.
Designed for traders who want a clean market overview with extremely low CPU usage.
Features
Automatic EMA detection
Real-time MA sorting
Bullish / Neutral / Bearish direction display
Ultra-low CPU usage
Automatic chart synchronization
Lightweight design
Best For
Scalpers
Day Traders
Beginners
Low-resource VPS
Lightweight Automatic MA Direction Panel
ApexForge MA Radar is a lightweight moving-average direction panel for MT5.
It automatically detects EMA indicators attached to the current chart and displays them in real time according to their price order.
Designed for traders who want a clean market overview with extremely low CPU usage.
Features
Automatic EMA detection
Real-time MA sorting
Bullish / Neutral / Bearish direction display
Ultra-low CPU usage
Automatic chart synchronization
Lightweight design
Best For
Scalpers
Day Traders
Beginners
Low-resource VPS