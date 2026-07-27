ApexForge Price Ray Marker

  • Indicators
  • Po-hsiung Huang
    Po-hsiung Huang

    Po-hsiung Huang

    • Founder & Developer at  ApexForge
    • Taiwan
    • 564
    ApexForge develops professional trading tools for MetaTrader 5, focusing on lightweight, high-performance indicators and Expert Advisors. Our mission is to build practical, reliable solutions that help traders make better decisions through clean design, efficient execution, and long-term
  • Version: 1.0
ApexForge Price Ray Marker

ApexForge Price Ray Marker is a lightweight MT5 utility designed for fast and efficient price structure analysis.

With a simple keyboard shortcut, you can instantly place horizontal price rays and price labels on candle highs or lows without manually drawing objects.

It is ideal for Price Action traders, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT methodologies, support and resistance analysis, liquidity mapping, and multi-timeframe trading.

Features

✔ Shift + Left Click → Mark candle high

✔ Ctrl + Left Click → Mark candle low

✔ Click the same candle again to remove the marker

✔ Automatically draws horizontal rays

✔ Displays right-side price labels

✔ Delete key removes all markers created by the indicator

✔ Fully customizable:

Line color
Line width
Line style
Price label color
Price label size
Perfect For
Price Action Trading
ICT / Smart Money Concepts
Support & Resistance
Breakout Analysis
Liquidity Mapping
Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Built with performance in mind, ApexForge Price Ray Marker uses a lightweight design that minimizes chart overhead while providing fast and intuitive chart annotation.
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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