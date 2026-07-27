ApexForge Price Ray Marker

With this product, you no longer need to manually scroll through charts to analyze a particular section of history. Go To Time does it in one click. This indicator allows you to navigate through chart history. Enter a date and time in the compact panel or select it from the drop-down calendar. Click Go, and the indicator will take you to the specified time. You can also synchronize all charts to move to a specified time simultaneously. Useful links: Other developments - Link , MT5 version - Link

FREE