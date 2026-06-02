SMC LuxAlgo Edition for MT5

Smart Money Concepts (SMC) - Native MT5 Edition



The version provided here on the Market is the compiled executable (.EX5) for immediate terminal use. If you are a developer or trader looking for the full, customizable

of this indicator, please visit my

and access the official link provided in my bio.

Overview This indicator is a 100% exact mathematical and logical port of the most widely used open-source "Lux" SMC algorithm, originally coded in Pine Script. It brings the complete institutional trading logic directly into your MetaTrader 5 terminal. Every single calculation, from structure breaks to zone generation, has been meticulously translated to ensure it precisely mirrors the original behavior, providing identical chart analysis without needing secondary platforms.

Core Features & Functionality

Market Structure Analysis: The algorithm dynamically identifies and plots both Swing and Internal market structures in real-time, including Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH).

Order Block (OB) Detection: Automatically highlights high-probability bullish and bearish Order Blocks, complete with volume mitigation tracking to show which zones are still fresh.

Imbalance Visualization: Precisely plots Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to help traders spot market inefficiencies and potential price magnets.

Liquidity Tracking: Maps out structural Liquidity Zones by detecting Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL) based on the core algorithmic logic.

Equilibrium Matrix: Displays Premium and Discount zones to help determine the most logical entry and exit areas.

Advanced UI & Rendering Engine This indicator goes beyond standard MT5 graphics. Built with native CCanvas rendering, it features a highly optimized, glassmorphism-inspired Tech-UI. This ensures crisp line rendering, transparent color fills, and a clean, non-intrusive analytical dashboard that will not clutter your workspace.

Trading Recommendations

Optimized Assets: Highly tuned for XAUUSD (Gold), as well as major Forex currency pairs.

Recommended Timeframe: Best performance and signal clarity are observed on the M15 timeframe.

Execution: Extremely lightweight, ensuring smooth operation even during high-volatility news events.

Main Input Parameters (Note: You can fully customize the visual and logical settings)

Structure Mode: Choose between Swing, Internal, or both.

Sensitivity: Adjust the lookback periods for pivot detection.

Volume Threshold: Define the parameters for valid Order Blocks.

Color Palette: Fully customizable colors and transparency for the CCanvas Tech-UI elements.



