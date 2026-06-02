SMC LuxAlgo Edition for MT5

4
  • Indicators
  • Hoang Linh Luc
    Hoang Linh Luc

    Hoang Linh Luc

    4.3 (3)
    Hello traders and developers in the MQL5 community,
    I am Luc Hoang Linh, Director of VINABOT Co., Ltd., based in Vietnam. With a deep passion for algorithmic trading, I specialize in the development, optimization, and licensing of premium Expert Advisors (EAs) on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform.
    4 products 1 signal
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 27 July 2026

Smart Money Concepts (SMC) - Native MT5 Edition

Important Note Regarding Source Code (.MQ5) The version provided here on the Market is the compiled executable (.EX5) for immediate terminal use. If you are a developer or trader looking for the full, customizable .MQ5 source code of this indicator, please visit my MQL5 Profile and access the official link provided in my bio.

Overview This indicator is a 100% exact mathematical and logical port of the most widely used open-source "Lux" SMC algorithm, originally coded in Pine Script. It brings the complete institutional trading logic directly into your MetaTrader 5 terminal. Every single calculation, from structure breaks to zone generation, has been meticulously translated to ensure it precisely mirrors the original behavior, providing identical chart analysis without needing secondary platforms.

Core Features & Functionality

  • Market Structure Analysis: The algorithm dynamically identifies and plots both Swing and Internal market structures in real-time, including Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH).

  • Order Block (OB) Detection: Automatically highlights high-probability bullish and bearish Order Blocks, complete with volume mitigation tracking to show which zones are still fresh.

  • Imbalance Visualization: Precisely plots Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to help traders spot market inefficiencies and potential price magnets.

  • Liquidity Tracking: Maps out structural Liquidity Zones by detecting Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL) based on the core algorithmic logic.

  • Equilibrium Matrix: Displays Premium and Discount zones to help determine the most logical entry and exit areas.

Advanced UI & Rendering Engine This indicator goes beyond standard MT5 graphics. Built with native CCanvas rendering, it features a highly optimized, glassmorphism-inspired Tech-UI. This ensures crisp line rendering, transparent color fills, and a clean, non-intrusive analytical dashboard that will not clutter your workspace.

Trading Recommendations

  • Optimized Assets: Highly tuned for XAUUSD (Gold), as well as major Forex currency pairs.

  • Recommended Timeframe: Best performance and signal clarity are observed on the M15 timeframe.

  • Execution: Extremely lightweight, ensuring smooth operation even during high-volatility news events.

Main Input Parameters (Note: You can fully customize the visual and logical settings)

  • Structure Mode: Choose between Swing, Internal, or both.

  • Sensitivity: Adjust the lookback periods for pivot detection.

  • Volume Threshold: Define the parameters for valid Order Blocks.

  • Color Palette: Fully customizable colors and transparency for the CCanvas Tech-UI elements.



Reviews 3
MatusalenRD
26
MatusalenRD 2026.07.22 15:48 
 

Esta bueno, podría mejorar, aun así da buena información para corroborar tu análisis.

fsaadah
44
fsaadah 2026.06.18 14:28 
 

The indicator is not bad. However, it is very heavy on MT5. Manipulating the chart (like scrolling/zooming) is very sluggish. This only happens in the charts that use this indicator. Another observation is it doesn't display the Premium and Discount zones (like it does in TradingView) Perhaps this adaptation can be improved. Thanks for your efforts

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ifystallon2
15
ifystallon2 2026.08.04 14:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MatusalenRD
26
MatusalenRD 2026.07.22 15:48 
 

Esta bueno, podría mejorar, aun así da buena información para corroborar tu análisis.

Hoang Linh Luc
3073
Reply from developer Hoang Linh Luc 2026.07.27 02:47
Thanks for the review! Glad it's useful for confirming your own analysis. If you tell me what specifically you'd improve, I'll take it into account for the next update — updates are free for current users.
fsaadah
44
fsaadah 2026.06.18 14:28 
 

The indicator is not bad. However, it is very heavy on MT5. Manipulating the chart (like scrolling/zooming) is very sluggish. This only happens in the charts that use this indicator. Another observation is it doesn't display the Premium and Discount zones (like it does in TradingView) Perhaps this adaptation can be improved. Thanks for your efforts

Hoang Linh Luc
3073
Reply from developer Hoang Linh Luc 2026.07.27 02:49
Thanks for the detailed feedback — much more useful than a rating. Performance: confirmed, it's the object count on long histories. A lookback limit and a lighter redraw on scroll/zoom are coming in the next version. Lowering the lookback in the inputs helps for now. Premium/Discount zones: also planned for the next update. Both will come as free updates. Which timeframe and settings are you using?
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