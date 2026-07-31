ApexForge MA Radar Advanced

  • Indicators
  • Po-hsiung Huang
    Po-hsiung Huang

    Po-hsiung Huang

    • Founder & Developer at  ApexForge
    • Taiwan
    • 564
    ApexForge develops professional trading tools for MetaTrader 5, focusing on lightweight, high-performance indicators and Expert Advisors. Our mission is to build practical, reliable solutions that help traders make better decisions through clean design, efficient execution, and long-term
  • Version: 2.42
  • Updated: 31 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

ApexForge MA Radar Advanced is designed for traders who need more powerful market analysis without sacrificing performance. Building on the core features of the free edition, the Advanced version introduces professional tools that help you evaluate moving averages, trend strength, and market structure faster and more efficiently.

The indicator automatically detects moving averages on the current chart and sorts them by price position, giving you an instant overview of market alignment. It supports multiple moving average types, including SMA, EMA, SMMA, and LWMA, allowing you to monitor different trading strategies with a single, clean dashboard.

Advanced Edition also includes normalized slope strength analysis, moving average price display, fully customizable panel colors, one-click panel toggle, and real-time alerts for both MA direction changes and moving average order changes. These features help you react quickly to changing market conditions while reducing the need to constantly inspect multiple indicators.

Designed with low CPU usage in mind, ApexForge MA Radar Advanced is optimized for traders who monitor multiple charts simultaneously. The lightweight architecture ensures smooth performance even during long trading sessions, making it suitable for both manual trading and professional market observation.

Whether you are a swing trader, intraday trader, or experienced technical analyst, ApexForge MA Radar Advanced provides the essential tools needed to analyze trend direction, identify structural changes, and make faster trading decisions. It is the perfect balance between functionality, performance, and affordability for traders seeking a more advanced moving average analysis solution.



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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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