XAU Confluence Aurum Edge

XAU Confluence Aurum Edge MT5

XAU Confluence Aurum Edge MT5 is a Gold-focused Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade XAUUSD using a structured multi-confirmation approach.

The EA combines higher-timeframe direction, liquidity behavior, market structure, momentum, session analysis, and price-action confirmation before approving a trade. The supplied Gold configuration is built around H1 entries with H4 directional context and a default 03:00–10:00 broker-server trading window.

Instead of relying on one indicator, the EA uses a confluence-based scoring engine. Active confirmations may include liquidity sweeps, structure shifts, displacement, imbalance analysis, trend context, FVG, order-block and breaker context, TrendSlope, opening-range behavior, EMA/Stochastic confirmation, MACD momentum, Power-of-3 logic, SMC, CHOCH, Asian Session Bias, and ATC Research price-action confirmation.

The EA includes equity-based risk sizing, fixed protective stop logic, ATR-based targets, break-even protection, and two-stage partial-profit management. It is built for broker compatibility, including broker-specific Gold symbols and suffixes, filling-mode handling, stop-distance checks, and fallback execution logic.

Key Features

  • Gold-focused MT5 Expert Advisor
  • Designed for XAUUSD / Gold
  • H1 entries with H4 directional context
  • 03:00–10:00 broker-server trading window
  • Multi-module confluence scoring
  • Liquidity, structure, displacement and imbalance analysis
  • HTF trend, FVG, order-block and breaker context
  • TrendSlope, opening-range and momentum confirmation
  • EMA, Stochastic and MACD filters
  • Power-of-3, SMC, CHOCH and Asian Session Bias modules
  • ATC Research price-action confirmation
  • Equity-based risk sizing
  • Fixed SL and ATR-based TP
  • Break-even and partial-profit management
  • Broker-aware execution handling
  • Compact chart dashboard and ATC watermark
  • No Telegram, Discord or external dependency
  • No broker or server-name restriction

Default Gold Setup

  • Entry timeframe: H1
  • Bias timeframe: H4
  • Trading window: 03:00–10:00 broker-server time
  • Stop loss: fixed-point Gold stop
  • Take profit: ATR-based volatility target
  • Break-even: enabled
  • Partial close: enabled
  • Burst mode: enabled

Important Notice

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit. Results depend on broker conditions, spread, commission, leverage, execution, historical data quality, symbol settings and server time. Always test the EA on the intended broker’s Gold symbol and on a demo account before live trading.

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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Aero MT5
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Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1500 . [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , trading both directions on the daily chart. At its core is a breakout strategy . Gold breaks key levels almost every day — Aero identifies which of them are statistically worth trading, and ignores the rest. That selection is made by kNN (k-Nearest Neighbors) — a machine lear
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ATC SMC Trend Probability Robot for MetaTrader 5 ATC SMC Trend Probability Robot is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around confluence-based trading logic, smart money concepts, trend probability analysis, and advanced risk management. The robot is designed to identify higher-quality trading opportunities by combining multiple confirmations before considering an entry. It does not rely on a single indicator. Instead, it evaluates market structure, trend direction, session timing
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BTMM IDR  BTMM IDR V3 is a professional discretionary trading indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines DR/IDR directional range analysis, BTMM market behaviour, Smart Money Concepts, market structure, liquidity zones and session-based analysis in one clean visual system. The indicator is designed to help traders identify directional bias, important price zones, structure shifts and potential areas of confluence without overcrowding the chart. Main Features DR and IDR session range analysis Bullis
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