XAU Confluence Aurum Edge
- Experts
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Chadwin Arthur MilesATC Automation develops MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors focused on structured execution, risk control, Gold/XAUUSD automation, market-structure analysis and multi-confirmation trading logic.
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
XAU Confluence Aurum Edge MT5 is a Gold-focused Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade XAUUSD using a structured multi-confirmation approach.
The EA combines higher-timeframe direction, liquidity behavior, market structure, momentum, session analysis, and price-action confirmation before approving a trade. The supplied Gold configuration is built around H1 entries with H4 directional context and a default 03:00–10:00 broker-server trading window.
Instead of relying on one indicator, the EA uses a confluence-based scoring engine. Active confirmations may include liquidity sweeps, structure shifts, displacement, imbalance analysis, trend context, FVG, order-block and breaker context, TrendSlope, opening-range behavior, EMA/Stochastic confirmation, MACD momentum, Power-of-3 logic, SMC, CHOCH, Asian Session Bias, and ATC Research price-action confirmation.
The EA includes equity-based risk sizing, fixed protective stop logic, ATR-based targets, break-even protection, and two-stage partial-profit management. It is built for broker compatibility, including broker-specific Gold symbols and suffixes, filling-mode handling, stop-distance checks, and fallback execution logic.
Key Features
- Gold-focused MT5 Expert Advisor
- Designed for XAUUSD / Gold
- H1 entries with H4 directional context
- 03:00–10:00 broker-server trading window
- Multi-module confluence scoring
- Liquidity, structure, displacement and imbalance analysis
- HTF trend, FVG, order-block and breaker context
- TrendSlope, opening-range and momentum confirmation
- EMA, Stochastic and MACD filters
- Power-of-3, SMC, CHOCH and Asian Session Bias modules
- ATC Research price-action confirmation
- Equity-based risk sizing
- Fixed SL and ATR-based TP
- Break-even and partial-profit management
- Broker-aware execution handling
- Compact chart dashboard and ATC watermark
- No Telegram, Discord or external dependency
- No broker or server-name restriction
Default Gold Setup
- Entry timeframe: H1
- Bias timeframe: H4
- Trading window: 03:00–10:00 broker-server time
- Stop loss: fixed-point Gold stop
- Take profit: ATR-based volatility target
- Break-even: enabled
- Partial close: enabled
- Burst mode: enabled
Important Notice
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit. Results depend on broker conditions, spread, commission, leverage, execution, historical data quality, symbol settings and server time. Always test the EA on the intended broker’s Gold symbol and on a demo account before live trading.