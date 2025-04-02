XAU Confluence Aurum Edge MT5

XAU Confluence Aurum Edge MT5 is a Gold-focused Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade XAUUSD using a structured multi-confirmation approach.

The EA combines higher-timeframe direction, liquidity behavior, market structure, momentum, session analysis, and price-action confirmation before approving a trade. The supplied Gold configuration is built around H1 entries with H4 directional context and a default 03:00–10:00 broker-server trading window.

Instead of relying on one indicator, the EA uses a confluence-based scoring engine. Active confirmations may include liquidity sweeps, structure shifts, displacement, imbalance analysis, trend context, FVG, order-block and breaker context, TrendSlope, opening-range behavior, EMA/Stochastic confirmation, MACD momentum, Power-of-3 logic, SMC, CHOCH, Asian Session Bias, and ATC Research price-action confirmation.

The EA includes equity-based risk sizing, fixed protective stop logic, ATR-based targets, break-even protection, and two-stage partial-profit management. It is built for broker compatibility, including broker-specific Gold symbols and suffixes, filling-mode handling, stop-distance checks, and fallback execution logic.

Key Features

Gold-focused MT5 Expert Advisor

Designed for XAUUSD / Gold

H1 entries with H4 directional context

03:00–10:00 broker-server trading window

Multi-module confluence scoring

Liquidity, structure, displacement and imbalance analysis

HTF trend, FVG, order-block and breaker context

TrendSlope, opening-range and momentum confirmation

EMA, Stochastic and MACD filters

Power-of-3, SMC, CHOCH and Asian Session Bias modules

ATC Research price-action confirmation

Equity-based risk sizing

Fixed SL and ATR-based TP

Break-even and partial-profit management

Broker-aware execution handling

Compact chart dashboard and ATC watermark

No Telegram, Discord or external dependency

No broker or server-name restriction

Default Gold Setup

Entry timeframe: H1

Bias timeframe: H4

Trading window: 03:00–10:00 broker-server time

Stop loss: fixed-point Gold stop

Take profit: ATR-based volatility target

Break-even: enabled

Partial close: enabled

Burst mode: enabled

Important Notice

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit. Results depend on broker conditions, spread, commission, leverage, execution, historical data quality, symbol settings and server time. Always test the EA on the intended broker’s Gold symbol and on a demo account before live trading.