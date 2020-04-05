Osore shiranai

The Butcher Mario Tomov Experts

Enough of looking at the indicators trying to predict future actions based on events that have already passed long ago! This is nonsense and it is impossible, the butcher knows this very well and that is why he always slaughters the bull exactly when he has to do it! He does not lag behind, does not make stupid deals, he always carefully watches what is happening in the market! He does not chase the bulls, he traps them and slaughters them, as long as they are not weak, weak bulls are not of