Osore shiranai

Introducing our newest product!!! Samurai dedication and precision!
He lurks in the shadows to punish the market for betraying his intentions!
A true samurai who follows a precise code for opening deals!!!
A truly refined sense of market positioning!!!
With a great desire for revenge and a fearsome sharp mind, our samurai cuts the market into small pieces!!!

WE TRADE ONLY GOLD!!!



For the best experience without delays in execution, we recommend https://eurohoster.org/8988 NL servers!!!

All my bots are tailored to work with prop companies, and for that I am proud to present to you my new venture with the prop company Funded7. You can register with this link to the platform, as well as use the discount code "summer" with it you will receive a 27% discount on the price of the challenges, you also receive a bonus of 10% from the sharing of profits

https://my.funded7.com/en/challenges?affiliateId=boxoq
https://my.funded7.com/en/sign-up?affiliateId=boxoq

Whoever wants to test the fearless samurai, not that crap that I was forced to upload by mql text me. TEST PERIOD 1 MONTH! DM me for .set file!!!

Like in all of our products, if you buy the lifetime offer, you will receive the source code too!!!
RAW ECN HEDGED ACCOUNTS FOR BEST EXPERIENCE!!!

Prop challenge just passed with this bot, look at the screenshots 💪💪💪 
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Experts
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