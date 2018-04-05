If you're looking to try out a stable trend trading EA, the FxTrader is a great option to consider. This robot was developed with stability in mind, making it an ideal choice for traders who want try out a robot that is more focused on stability. Additionally, as the developer of the FxTrader, I can offer you a range of presets that are optimized for different trading styles and risk levels. Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced pro, you can find a preset that you can try out according to you needs and and take a chance at achieving your trading goals. With the FxTrader, you can automate your trading with ease.



What does it trade?

It trades Nasdaq.



Preset

Upon purchase please contact me for me for presets.