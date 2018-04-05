Fx Trader

If you're looking to try out a stable trend trading EA, the FxTrader is a great option to consider. This robot was developed with stability in mind, making it an ideal choice for traders who want try out a robot that is more focused on stability. Additionally, as the developer of the FxTrader, I can offer you a range of presets that are optimized for different trading styles and risk levels. Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced pro, you can find a preset that you can try out according to you needs and and take a chance at achieving your trading goals. With the FxTrader, you can automate your trading with ease.

What does it trade?
It trades Nasdaq.

Preset
Upon purchase please contact me for me for presets.
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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You can use our advanced Trading Robot to help you on your journey to becoming a funded trader. This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to assist you in navigating prop firm challenges. Here's what sets it apart: Optimized for Challenge Progression Our robot aims to help you progress through evaluations. It uses a strategy designed to work towards a 1:2 profit ratio. Strategic Trading During Prime Hours Trades are primarily completed during the New York session, when the market is typically at its
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